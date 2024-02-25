Hot Topics

How is the turnout for early voting in Cobb County so far?

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 25, 2024

Below is the unofficial count of how many people have voted in advance voting so far in Cobb County for the March 12, 2024, Presidential Preference Primary. This list comes from the Cobb County Elections page and reflects the total count between Monday, February 19, and Friday, February 23.

It is broken down into both total ballots cast countywide and by voting location.

Early voting will run through March 8.

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals
DateTotal
February 19, 20241642
February 20, 20241691
February 21, 20241679
February 22, 20241430
February 23, 20241702
ABSENTEE Ballots
BallotsTotal
Issued2540
Returned564
Accepted475
Rejected Ballots14
Cure Affidavit Accepted5
Total Voted346
PROVISIONAL Ballots
BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued: AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued: ABM0
Provisional Ballots Returned: ABM0
Application Cure Accepted: ABM0
ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals
Main Office – Main Office
DateTotal
February 19, 2024279
February 20, 2024247
February 21, 2024236
February 22, 2024179
February 23, 2024227
Grand Total1168
North – North Cobb Senior Center
DateTotal
February 19, 2024122
February 20, 2024123
February 21, 2024107
February 22, 2024111
February 23, 2024146
February 24, 2024 
February 26, 2024 
February 27, 2024 
February 28, 2024 
February 29, 2024 
March 1, 2024 
March 2, 2024 
March 3, 2024 
March 4, 2024 
March 5, 2024 
March 6, 2024 
March 7, 2024 
March 8, 2024 
Grand Total609
Mableton – South Cobb Community Center
DateTotal
February 19, 2024103
February 20, 202493
February 21, 2024109
February 22, 202484
February 23, 202480
Grand Total469
East – East Cobb Government Center
DateTotal
February 19, 2024198
February 20, 2024260
February 21, 2024262
February 22, 2024243
February 23, 2024276
Grand Total1239
Powder Springs – Ron Anderson Recreation Center
DateTotal
February 19, 202485
February 20, 2024110
February 21, 202491
February 22, 202483
February 23, 2024103
Grand Total472
Southeast – Smyrna Community Center
DateTotal
February 19, 2024169
February 20, 2024174
February 21, 2024150
February 22, 2024156
February 23, 2024175
Grand Total824
Northeast – Tim D. Lee Senior Center
DateTotal
February 19, 2024269
February 20, 2024282
February 21, 2024276
February 22, 2024202
February 23, 2024274
Grand Total1303
Northwest – West Cobb Regional Library
DateTotal
February 19, 2024125
February 20, 2024100
February 21, 2024120
February 22, 202491
February 23, 2024114
Grand Total550
West – West Cobb Senior Center
 
DateTotal
February 19, 2024163
February 20, 2024200
February 21, 2024191
February 22, 2024167
February 23, 2024175
Grand Total896
Kennesaw – Ben Robertson Community Center
 
DateTotal
February 19, 202483
February 20, 202469
February 21, 202485
February 22, 202486
February 23, 202494
Grand Total417
Southwest – Collar Park Community Center
 
DateTotal
February 19, 202446
February 20, 202433
February 21, 202452
February 22, 202428
February 23, 202438
Grand Total197

Background

Cobb County Elections has announced the dates, times and locations for early voting for the March 12, 2024 Presidential Preference Primaries. These just refer to the Presidential Primaries. The General Primary and Nonpartisan Election will take place on May 21, 2024.

For advance voting, you can choose any of the locations, but if you wait until election day, you’ll have to vote at your assigned voting location.

If you don’t know your voting location consult your voter card or visit My Voter Page. You can also view sample Democratic and Republican ballots on the My Voter Page.

DATES & TIMES FOR ALL LOCATIONS
February 19 – February 23
Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
February 24
Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
February 26 – March 1
Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
March 2
Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
March 3
Sunday Voting @ select locations
Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center, East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
March 4 – March 8
Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
MAIN OFFICE: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3		Main Office
995 Roswell St NE
Marietta, GA 30064
 NORTH:  *DROP BOX 
*Sunday 3/3 		North Cobb Senior Center 
3900 South Main St 
Acworth, GA 30101 
MABLETON: *DROP BOX 
*Sunday 3/3 		South Cobb Community Center 
620 Lions Club Dr 
Mableton, GA 30126 
EAST:  *DROP BOX 
*Sunday 3/3 		East Cobb Government Service Center 
4400 Lower Roswell Rd 
Marietta, GA 30068 
POWDER SPRINGS:  *DROP BOX Ron Anderson Recreation Center 
3820 Macedonia Rd 
Powder Springs, GA 30127 
SOUTHEAST:  *DROP BOX Smyrna Community Center 
1250 Powder Springs St SE 
Smyrna, GA 30080 
NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center 
3332 Sandy Plains Rd 
Marietta, GA 30066 
NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library 
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln 
Kennesaw, GA 30152 
WEST:  *Sunday 3/3 West Cobb Senior Center 
4915 Dallas Highway 
Powder Springs, GA 30127 
KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center 
2753 Watts Dr 
Kennesaw, GA 30144 
SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center 
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd 
Austell, GA 30168 
