How is the turnout for early voting in Cobb County so far?

Below is the unofficial count of how many people have voted in advance voting so far in Cobb County for the March 12, 2024, Presidential Preference Primary. This list comes from the Cobb County Elections page and reflects the total count between Monday, February 19, and Friday, February 23.
It is broken down into both total ballots cast countywide and by voting location.
Early voting will run through March 8.
|ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|1642
|February 20, 2024
|1691
|February 21, 2024
|1679
|February 22, 2024
|1430
|February 23, 2024
|1702
|ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|2540
|Returned
|564
|Accepted
|475
|Rejected Ballots
|14
|Cure Affidavit Accepted
|5
|Total Voted
|346
|PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots Issued: AIP
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued: ABM
|0
|Provisional Ballots Returned: ABM
|0
|Application Cure Accepted: ABM
|0
|ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals
|Main Office – Main Office
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|279
|February 20, 2024
|247
|February 21, 2024
|236
|February 22, 2024
|179
|February 23, 2024
|227
|Grand Total
|1168
|North – North Cobb Senior Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|122
|February 20, 2024
|123
|February 21, 2024
|107
|February 22, 2024
|111
|February 23, 2024
|146
|Grand Total
|609
|Mableton – South Cobb Community Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|103
|February 20, 2024
|93
|February 21, 2024
|109
|February 22, 2024
|84
|February 23, 2024
|80
|Grand Total
|469
|East – East Cobb Government Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|198
|February 20, 2024
|260
|February 21, 2024
|262
|February 22, 2024
|243
|February 23, 2024
|276
|Grand Total
|1239
|Powder Springs – Ron Anderson Recreation Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|85
|February 20, 2024
|110
|February 21, 2024
|91
|February 22, 2024
|83
|February 23, 2024
|103
|Grand Total
|472
|Southeast – Smyrna Community Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|169
|February 20, 2024
|174
|February 21, 2024
|150
|February 22, 2024
|156
|February 23, 2024
|175
|Grand Total
|824
|Northeast – Tim D. Lee Senior Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|269
|February 20, 2024
|282
|February 21, 2024
|276
|February 22, 2024
|202
|February 23, 2024
|274
|Grand Total
|1303
|Northwest – West Cobb Regional Library
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|125
|February 20, 2024
|100
|February 21, 2024
|120
|February 22, 2024
|91
|February 23, 2024
|114
|Grand Total
|550
|West – West Cobb Senior Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|163
|February 20, 2024
|200
|February 21, 2024
|191
|February 22, 2024
|167
|February 23, 2024
|175
|Grand Total
|896
|Kennesaw – Ben Robertson Community Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|83
|February 20, 2024
|69
|February 21, 2024
|85
|February 22, 2024
|86
|February 23, 2024
|94
|Grand Total
|417
|Southwest – Collar Park Community Center
|Date
|Total
|February 19, 2024
|46
|February 20, 2024
|33
|February 21, 2024
|52
|February 22, 2024
|28
|February 23, 2024
|38
|Grand Total
|197
Background
Cobb County Elections has announced the dates, times and locations for early voting for the March 12, 2024 Presidential Preference Primaries. These just refer to the Presidential Primaries. The General Primary and Nonpartisan Election will take place on May 21, 2024.
For advance voting, you can choose any of the locations, but if you wait until election day, you’ll have to vote at your assigned voting location.
If you don’t know your voting location consult your voter card or visit My Voter Page. You can also view sample Democratic and Republican ballots on the My Voter Page.
|DATES & TIMES FOR ALL LOCATIONS
|February 19 – February 23
|Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|February 24
|Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|February 26 – March 1
|Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|March 2
|Saturday
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|March 3
|Sunday Voting @ select locations
Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center, East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|March 4 – March 8
|Monday – Friday
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|MAIN OFFICE: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3
|Main Office
995 Roswell St NE
Marietta, GA 30064
| NORTH: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3
|North Cobb Senior Center
3900 South Main St
Acworth, GA 30101
|MABLETON: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3
|South Cobb Community Center
620 Lions Club Dr
Mableton, GA 30126
|EAST: *DROP BOX
*Sunday 3/3
|East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
|POWDER SPRINGS: *DROP BOX
|Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|SOUTHEAST: *DROP BOX
|Smyrna Community Center
1250 Powder Springs St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
|NORTHEAST:
|Tim D. Lee Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
|NORTHWEST:
|West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln
Kennesaw, GA 30152
|WEST: *Sunday 3/3
|West Cobb Senior Center
4915 Dallas Highway
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|KENNESAW:
|Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|SOUTHWEST:
|Collar Park Community Center
2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd
Austell, GA 30168