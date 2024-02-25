How is the turnout for early voting in Cobb County so far?

Below is the unofficial count of how many people have voted in advance voting so far in Cobb County for the March 12, 2024, Presidential Preference Primary. This list comes from the Cobb County Elections page and reflects the total count between Monday, February 19, and Friday, February 23.

It is broken down into both total ballots cast countywide and by voting location.

Early voting will run through March 8.

ADVANCE IN PERSON Totals Date Total February 19, 2024 1642 February 20, 2024 1691 February 21, 2024 1679 February 22, 2024 1430 February 23, 2024 1702 ABSENTEE Ballots Ballots Total Issued 2540 Returned 564 Accepted 475 Rejected Ballots 14 Cure Affidavit Accepted 5 Total Voted 346 PROVISIONAL Ballots Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued: AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued: ABM 0 Provisional Ballots Returned: ABM 0 Application Cure Accepted: ABM 0 ADVANCE IN PERSON Satellite Location Totals Main Office – Main Office Date Total February 19, 2024 279 February 20, 2024 247 February 21, 2024 236 February 22, 2024 179 February 23, 2024 227 Grand Total 1168 North – North Cobb Senior Center Date Total February 19, 2024 122 February 20, 2024 123 February 21, 2024 107 February 22, 2024 111 February 23, 2024 146 February 24, 2024 February 26, 2024 February 27, 2024 February 28, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 March 2, 2024 March 3, 2024 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 Grand Total 609 Mableton – South Cobb Community Center Date Total February 19, 2024 103 February 20, 2024 93 February 21, 2024 109 February 22, 2024 84 February 23, 2024 80 Grand Total 469 East – East Cobb Government Center Date Total February 19, 2024 198 February 20, 2024 260 February 21, 2024 262 February 22, 2024 243 February 23, 2024 276 Grand Total 1239 Powder Springs – Ron Anderson Recreation Center Date Total February 19, 2024 85 February 20, 2024 110 February 21, 2024 91 February 22, 2024 83 February 23, 2024 103 Grand Total 472 Southeast – Smyrna Community Center Date Total February 19, 2024 169 February 20, 2024 174 February 21, 2024 150 February 22, 2024 156 February 23, 2024 175 Grand Total 824 Northeast – Tim D. Lee Senior Center Date Total February 19, 2024 269 February 20, 2024 282 February 21, 2024 276 February 22, 2024 202 February 23, 2024 274 Grand Total 1303 Northwest – West Cobb Regional Library Date Total February 19, 2024 125 February 20, 2024 100 February 21, 2024 120 February 22, 2024 91 February 23, 2024 114 Grand Total 550 West – West Cobb Senior Center Date Total February 19, 2024 163 February 20, 2024 200 February 21, 2024 191 February 22, 2024 167 February 23, 2024 175 Grand Total 896 Kennesaw – Ben Robertson Community Center Date Total February 19, 2024 83 February 20, 2024 69 February 21, 2024 85 February 22, 2024 86 February 23, 2024 94 Grand Total 417 Southwest – Collar Park Community Center Date Total February 19, 2024 46 February 20, 2024 33 February 21, 2024 52 February 22, 2024 28 February 23, 2024 38 Grand Total 197

Background

Cobb County Elections has announced the dates, times and locations for early voting for the March 12, 2024 Presidential Preference Primaries. These just refer to the Presidential Primaries. The General Primary and Nonpartisan Election will take place on May 21, 2024.

Advertisement

For advance voting, you can choose any of the locations, but if you wait until election day, you’ll have to vote at your assigned voting location.

If you don’t know your voting location consult your voter card or visit My Voter Page. You can also view sample Democratic and Republican ballots on the My Voter Page.

DATES & TIMES FOR ALL LOCATIONS February 19 – February 23 Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. February 24 Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. February 26 – March 1 Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. March 2 Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. March 3 Sunday Voting @ select locations

Main Office, North Cobb Senior Center, East Cobb Government Center, West Cobb Senior Center, South Cobb Community Center

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. March 4 – March 8 Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

MAIN OFFICE: *DROP BOX

*Sunday 3/3 Main Office

995 Roswell St NE

Marietta, GA 30064 NORTH: *DROP BOX

*Sunday 3/3 North Cobb Senior Center

3900 South Main St

Acworth, GA 30101 MABLETON: *DROP BOX

*Sunday 3/3 South Cobb Community Center

620 Lions Club Dr

Mableton, GA 30126 EAST: *DROP BOX

*Sunday 3/3 East Cobb Government Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Rd

Marietta, GA 30068 POWDER SPRINGS: *DROP BOX Ron Anderson Recreation Center

3820 Macedonia Rd

Powder Springs, GA 30127 SOUTHEAST: *DROP BOX Smyrna Community Center

1250 Powder Springs St SE

Smyrna, GA 30080 NORTHEAST: Tim D. Lee Senior Center

3332 Sandy Plains Rd

Marietta, GA 30066 NORTHWEST: West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Ln

Kennesaw, GA 30152 WEST: *Sunday 3/3 West Cobb Senior Center

4915 Dallas Highway

Powder Springs, GA 30127 KENNESAW: Ben Robertson Community Center

2753 Watts Dr

Kennesaw, GA 30144 SOUTHWEST: Collar Park Community Center

2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd

Austell, GA 30168