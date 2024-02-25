Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, February 25, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, February 25, 2024, with a high near 64 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to relative humidities of 25 percent or less that can be expected for four or more hours this afternoon into the evening, elevating the danger of fire.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Isolated showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Scattered showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday

Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday Night

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday

Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 25, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 61 78 in 1996 26 in 1894 Min Temperature M 41 62 in 1890 9 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 50.9 69.0 in 1890 18.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.17 2.08 in 1934 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.1 0.3 in 1964 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1965 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 14 47 in 1967 0 in 1930 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1890 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.6 57.8 66.9 in 2017 38.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.6 38.6 49.0 in 2018 24.4 in 1895 Avg Temperature 52.6 48.2 57.4 in 2018 31.7 in 1895 Total Precipitation 3.67 4.06 12.68 in 1961 0.33 in 1978 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.4 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 292 421 828 in 1895 212 in 2017 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.5 55.7 63.7 in 2017 43.2 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 38.4 36.9 44.5 in 2023 23.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 47.9 46.3 54.0 in 2017 34.5 in 1977 Total Precipitation 10.10 8.65 19.04 in 1883 2.92 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.8 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1723 2038 3374 in 1977 1323 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-24

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-24

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-24

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-24

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”