Kennesaw-headquartered CROFT announces promotion of Parker Gordy to associate. 

Kennesaw-headquartered CROFT & Associates announced the promotion of project engineer Parker Gordy to associate.

Parker is a Project Engineer in the company’s Mechanical Group.

According to the company news release announcing the promotion, “His responsibilities include designing mechanical, plumbing and fire protection systems for commercial projects in education, municipal, federal, corporate and worship design studios.”

His recent projects include Free Home Elementary School in Cherokee County, the National Park Service Everglades Visitor’s Center, Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in West Cobb, and Cobb Fire Station #2 on Barber Road in Fair Oaks.

According to the news release:

As an associate, Gordy will take on additional responsibilities within the company, such as leading or co-chairing committees and leading staff meetings. He will also be more deeply involved in the overall business management and strategic direction of CROFT & Associates.

In the news release issued at the time of his hiring in 2021, the company wrote the following background information:

As project engineer, Gordy will create mechanical and plumbing building designs for various building and market types. He currently acts as lead mechanical on diverse projects such as Forsyth Fire Station 15 and he is part of the engineering design team on Chattahoochee Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Academy. The Savannah, Georgia native has been in the engineering business for two years. Gordy earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech in 2020 and a Master’s of Science in Construction Management from Kennesaw State in 2021. Gordy earned his Engineering in Training (EIT) certification in September of 2021 which is the first significant step taken to ensure only qualified individuals practice in engineering.

His professional memberships include the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

ABOUT CROFT & Associates, Inc.

Croft & Associates, headquartered in Kennesaw, is a privately held architecture and engineering firm that operates nationwide, but that has executed many contracts in Cobb County.

CROFT was founded in 2004, and has offices in Lawrenceville, Golden, Colorado, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to its promotional materials, its services include architecture, interior design, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering, and construction administration.

The company clients have included Cobb County Government, Cherokee County School System, Cobb County Parks & Recreation, the National Park Service, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, the University System of Georgia, the Atlanta Humane Society, and Gwinnett County Government.