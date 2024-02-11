Mableton City Council regular meeting this Wednesday February 14

The next meeting of the Mabelton City Council will be this coming Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
The meeting will also be live-streamed.
To download the complete agenda packet for the meeting, including supporting materials, please follow this link.
Meeting Agenda
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
February 14, 2024 @ 6:30PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
2. ROLL CALL
3. INVOCATION
4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
6. CONSENT AGENDA:
a. Approval of January 24, 2024 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting
Minutes
7.PUBLIC COMMENTS
8. OLD BUSINESS:
a. FIRST READ: Ordinance Updating the Year 2024 Regular Meeting Schedule
9. NEW BUSINESS:
a. FIRST READ: Ordinance Creating Article 5, Finance, of Chapter 2,
Administration, of the City Code of Ordinances
b. Resolution Authorizing Membership in the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management
Agency
10. DISCUSSION:
a. Authorization for Mayor Owens to Waive Occupation Tax Penalties, Interest and
Late Fees through April 30, 2024
b. Authorization for Mayor Owens to Finalize Employment Screening Services
Agreement
11.CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS
12.CITY CLERK COMMENTS
13.CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
14.EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:
Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)
Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)
Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)
Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)
15.OLD BUSINESS CONT’D:
b. SECOND READ: Ordinance Granting Franchise to Georgia Power Company
16. ADJOURNMENT