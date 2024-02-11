Mableton City Council regular meeting this Wednesday February 14

The next meeting of the Mabelton City Council will be this coming Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

The meeting will also be live-streamed.

To download the complete agenda packet for the meeting, including supporting materials, please follow this link.

Meeting Agenda

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

February 14, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens

2. ROLL CALL

3. INVOCATION

4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

6. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approval of January 24, 2024 Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

Minutes

7.PUBLIC COMMENTS

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. FIRST READ: Ordinance Updating the Year 2024 Regular Meeting Schedule

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. FIRST READ: Ordinance Creating Article 5, Finance, of Chapter 2,

Administration, of the City Code of Ordinances

b. Resolution Authorizing Membership in the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management

Agency

10. DISCUSSION:

a. Authorization for Mayor Owens to Waive Occupation Tax Penalties, Interest and

Late Fees through April 30, 2024

b. Authorization for Mayor Owens to Finalize Employment Screening Services

Agreement

11.CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS

12.CITY CLERK COMMENTS

13.CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS

14.EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5)

15.OLD BUSINESS CONT’D:

b. SECOND READ: Ordinance Granting Franchise to Georgia Power Company

16. ADJOURNMENT