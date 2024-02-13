Former state legislator announces run for Cobb Commission

by Rebecca Gaunt

Erick Allen, the former Democratic state representative for the Smyrna-area District 40, announced Monday that he is running for the District 2 seat on the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

“As I begin this journey, I am mindful of the political culture that has highlighted the need for continued leadership in this district. I also considered a bid to return to the legislature. But in the end, I want to continue to advocate for, and support Cobb County, and the best place to do that is in Cobb, not in Atlanta,” Allen said in a media release.

Jerica Richardson currently holds the District 2 seat, which has been at the center of a legal battle related to the 2022 redrawn electoral maps. She previously announced that she is running for Congress.

Allen was a member of the Georgia General Assembly from 2019-2023, representing District 40. During his tenure, he advocated to expand Medicaid and sponsored a bill to place more restrictions on the Sterigenics plant after it was found to be emitting ethylene oxide into the air.

“At the state level it is harder to deal with the issues that are closest to the community. A great example is the issue of Sterigenics. I was able to get legislation passed to get better notification of fugitive emissions, but at the county level, will be able to impact how we zone, to make sure we do more to make our communities safe from corporate polluters,” Allen told the Courier when asked why he believed he could be more effective at the county level.

He made a bid for lieutenant governor in 2022, a position that ultimately went to Republican Burt Jones.

Last week, he stepped down as head of the Cobb County Democratic Party in anticipation of the campaign.

“I have represented this community and they know me, my style, and my commitment to get things done in a collaborative and engaging way. I am looking forward to having a conversation of sustainable growth and showing the people of this district that I am ready to do the work,” he said.

Allen is the fourth candidate to enter the commissioner race. Former school board member Jaha Howard, former Marietta City Council member Reggie Copeland, and Kevin Redmon, a member of Richardson’s community cabinet, are also running. All are Democrats.

Visit ErickforCobb.com for more information.