Reports on 2 volunteer events in Mableton, with photos

Barry Krebs sent descriptions and photos from two volunteer events in Cobb County:

Quarterly MIC cleanup on Floyd Road

It was a wonderful weekend to be out and about. MIC had a very successful litter cleanup this weekend as described below:

The Mableton Improvement Coalition conducted their quarterly litter cleanup of their adopted Floyd Road. The Friends Of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club pitched in to help with the effort. We were able to remove 16 bags of litter from Floyd Road. We also removed 14 bags from Whispering Pines Road, 7 bags of litter from Fontaine Road and 15 bags of litter from Cityview Drive. The weather was wonderful and everyone had a great time.

If you are interested in the adopt-a-mile program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will get you road sign ordered and provide you with all of the supplies.

(Photos provided by Barry Krebs)

Joel Cope of MIC at quarterly cleanup on Floyd Road

Nate Smith and Tyana (don’t know last name as of the writing of this caption)

HOPE Family Resource Center monthly clothing, book and health aide giveaway on Mableton Pkwy

HOPE Family Resource Center hosted their monthly clothing, book and health aide giveaway at 6108 Mableton Pkwy. Volunteers from the First Christian Church Of Mableton, New Life Missionary Baptist Church, Mableton Improvement Coalition and Lions Club helped with this wonderful event. It was a joy seeing everyone working together to serve our neighbors.

(Photos provided by Barry Krebs)

Barry Krebs is a well-known fixture in the South Cobb community due to his vigorous volunteer work with Keep Cobb Beautiful, the South Cobb Lions Club, Sweetwater Mission, and First Christian Church of Mableton. If you are active in community affairs in Mableton, Austell or Powder Springs, you’ll encounter Barry, because Barry is everywhere.