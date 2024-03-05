Ben Day announces candidacy for Kennesaw City Council Post 5

by Rebecca Gaunt

Ben Day, the senior pastor of Christ Episcopal Church, announced that he is running for Kennesaw City Council Post 5.

A special election is taking place May 21 to fill the seat vacated by Trey Sinclair’s January resignation.

Day has served as the chaplain for the Kennesaw Police Department since 2018.

“As a member of the City Council, I will be dedicated to prioritizing the needs and concerns of all Kennesaw residents,” Day said in a press release. “I believe in the importance of fostering a community where families can thrive, businesses can prosper, and everyone feels valued and supported.”

Day has been the rector of Christ Episcopal Church since 2016. Prior to that, he ran a political management firm in Charlotte, NC. He is a graduate of Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, holding a Master of Divinity degree and Certificate in Anglican Studies, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he studied Chemistry and Political Science.

From the release:

In declaring his candidacy, Ben Day expressed his eagerness to continue meeting and serving the people of Kennesaw in this new capacity. He emphasized his steadfast dedication to advocating for the officers and support staff of the Kennesaw Police Department, city employees, vendors, business owners, and all the residents of our community alike. He has stated that he is committed to fostering a hospitable and safe community, maintaining a business-friendly atmosphere, enhancing opportunities for recreation and green spaces, and caring for those living on the margins of our community.

Day describes himself as an outdoor enthusiast who loves hiking and leading his son’s Cub Scout pack.

He and his wife Mallory, a nurse at Emory and adjunct professor of nursing at Kennesaw State University, have five children.

The city council is a non-partisan position. Members serve the community at large.

For more information, visit votebenday.com or email ben@votebenday.com.