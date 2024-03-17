Four Cobb community events with photos

Barry Krebs provided the following reports and photos from an assortment of community events:

Project Keep Them Off The Streets (PKOTS) hosted their annual Game Day event at the Smyrna Community Center on Saturday. PKOTS mentors “at risk” students through graduation from high school. Participants included STING Inc, Faces, Lions Club, Austell Community Taskforce, Globe Insurance, Be Bold, Welcome To South Cobb and others. They had a great time learning from the other civic organizations, participants, Smyrna Police Dept and students. The food was delicious. The entertainment by the Mako Girls was fantastic. The music and dancing were a lot of fun too. DeBorah Johnson with the Austell Community Taskforce and Faces did a terrific job as MC. She is also a great dancer. The jury is still out on her singing.

If you need an extra article, below is a summary of our Friends Of Mableton litter cleanup. I wish that we had more volunteers show up. You can use the attached photos if you want. The people in the photos are Jeff Padgett, Craig Thiman (in the orange vest) and Barry Krebs. Thanks, Barry

The Friends Of Mableton along with the Lions Club got out in the dizzily weather to clean up some spots around the City of Mableton that needed attention such as Mulkey Road (near the hospital), Anderson Mill Road, Wild Cherry Road and near the Zanola Drive/Veterans Memorial intersection to remove a total of 18 bags of litter and a lot of debris. It was a good way to get some exercise while beautifying our community. All of these county roads are available for adoption.

If you or your neighbors are tired of driving on a littered road, please consider adopting that road. It is a quick and easy way to get to know your neighbors better while improving your home’s value. Just contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org to get started. She will set you up with your signs and supplies.