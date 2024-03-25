Georgia gasoline prices remain stable over the past week

According to the weekly report from AAA, gasoline prices in Georgia remained steady over the past week at an average cost of $3.35 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimum to no change at the pumps across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Rising crude oil prices continue to be the main culprit influencing gas prices. AAA continues to encourage drivers to follow the money-saving gas tips listed below.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.37, two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

Advertisement

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 7 cents to $3.53 (subject to change overnight). While domestic gas demand has been lackluster, rising oil prices helped push pump prices higher. The Midwest may see a bit of a price reprieve, as the large BP Whiting refinery in Indiana is back up and running after being down since February 1st. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 9.04 to 8.81 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 3.3 million barrels to 230.8 million barrels. Lower demand would typically contribute to pushing pump prices lower or slowing increases but rising oil prices have pushed them higher instead.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”