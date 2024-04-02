2 seriously injured in motorcycle/car crash on Canton Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a motorcycle/automobile collision that resulted in serious injuries to both parties involved.

The collision occurred on Canton Road at Farm Ridge Drive on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at approximately 9:42 a.m

Investigators report that a black 2016 Honda CB500 motorcycle, operated by a 32-year-old Marietta man was heading north on Canton Road, nearing the intersection with Farm Ridge Drive.

Advertisement

At the same time, a white 2012 Honda Civic, driven by a 90-year-old Woodstock woman, was traveling south on Canton Road in the center turn lane.

The driver of the Civic turned left into the motorcycle’s path and the motorcycle struck the car.

Both were seriously injured and were taken by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to phone the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.