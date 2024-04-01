Marietta SWAT team dispatched for incident on Bells Ferry Road

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the SWAT team was dispatched to an apartment on Bells Ferry Road yesterday, Sunday, March 31.

Officers were called out to a domestic dispute at about 7:30 p.m.

The public information release described the incident as follows:

Dispatch advised both partners were yelling and arguing and according to the caller, they had been in a physical fight just before the call was placed. When officers arrived, they met with the caller in the parking lot, who had visible injuries consistent with a fight. Her girlfriend was still inside the apartment and refused to cooperate, yelling repeatedly that she would not go back to jail. Advertisement

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, was identified by police.

According to both parties in the fight, the suspect owned and carried a handgun.

Police attempted to negotiate with her for about ninety minutes, and according to police, the woman made physical threats that were captured on a body cam.

At that point, the Marietta SWAT team was called in. The team forced entry into the apartment. The suspect attempted to flee and was taken into custody without further incident.

She was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, facing charges of Battery, Visible Harm (a misdemeanor), and Terroristic Threats (a felony).