Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possibly a thunderstorm here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 21, 2024, with a high near 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to few thunderstorms that are possible across the southern part of the area, mainly this morning near and south of a Columbus to Macon line.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog between 9 a.m and 11 a.m. High near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 21, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 75 88 in 1987 45 in 1901 Min Temperature M 54 68 in 1915 33 in 1953 Avg Temperature M 64.6 76.5 in 2002 41.0 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.12 0.95 in 1995 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 3 24 in 1901 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 2 12 in 2002 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.8 72.7 79.0 in 1967 60.0 in 1901 Avg Min Temperature 55.2 51.3 58.1 in 2015 41.1 in 1907 Avg Temperature 65.5 62.0 67.3 in 1967 50.5 in 1907 Total Precipitation 5.15 2.69 9.50 in 1979 0.11 in 1976 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 54 99 297 in 1907 12 in 1967 Total CDD (base 65) 69 36 83 in 2017 0 in 1984 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 64.3 61.9 67.5 in 2017 53.5 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 44.6 42.1 47.5 in 2023 34.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 54.5 52.0 57.5 in 2017 43.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 23.45 16.51 32.81 in 1936 7.95 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2015 2500 3785 in 1977 1656 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 79 54 156 in 2012 1 in 1962

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-20

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-20

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-20

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”