Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2024

Cobb weather April 21: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 21, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possibly a thunderstorm here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 21, 2024, with a high near 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to few thunderstorms that are possible across the southern part of the area, mainly this morning near and south of a Columbus to Macon line.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog between 9 a.m and 11 a.m. High near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-03-01494044.5-7.41.11
2024-03-02624252-0.2T
2024-03-03704959.57.10
2024-03-046357607.3T
2024-03-056155585.11.02
2024-03-06655660.57.32.36
2024-03-07765364.511.10
2024-03-08665962.58.81.45
2024-03-09695260.56.60.65
2024-03-10614352-2.20
2024-03-11673852.5-1.90
2024-03-127444594.40
2024-03-137547616.10
2024-03-14815266.511.40
2024-03-15726166.511.10.36
2024-03-1675576610.40
2024-03-176753604.10.02
2024-03-18614050.5-5.60
2024-03-19603346.5-9.80
2024-03-207442581.40
2024-03-217751647.20
2024-03-22655660.53.40.25
2024-03-23695059.52.20.04
2024-03-24654354-3.50
2024-03-25644755.5-2.30
2024-03-26625357.5-0.50.72
2024-03-27745363.55.2T
2024-03-286850590.50
2024-03-29724357.5-1.20
2024-03-3077496340
2024-03-318056688.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 21, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7588 in 198745 in 1901
Min TemperatureM5468 in 191533 in 1953
Avg TemperatureM64.676.5 in 200241.0 in 1901
PrecipitationM0.120.95 in 19950.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M324 in 19010 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M212 in 20020 in 2021
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.872.779.0 in 196760.0 in 1901
Avg Min Temperature55.251.358.1 in 201541.1 in 1907
Avg Temperature65.562.067.3 in 196750.5 in 1907
Total Precipitation5.152.699.50 in 19790.11 in 1976
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20220.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)5499297 in 190712 in 1967
Total CDD (base 65)693683 in 20170 in 1984
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature64.361.967.5 in 201753.5 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature44.642.147.5 in 202334.1 in 1940
Avg Temperature54.552.057.5 in 201743.9 in 1940
Total Precipitation23.4516.5132.81 in 19367.95 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)201525003785 in 19771656 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)7954156 in 20121 in 1962

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-20
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-20
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-20
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

