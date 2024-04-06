Frost advisory in effect in Cobb County until 9 a.m. Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia until 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

It also includes an alert about possible thunderstorms entering the are starting Monday.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. Advertisement .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM EDT for Fannin, Union, and Towns counties where temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected. A Frost Advisory is in effect for other portions of north Georgia where temperatures as low as 34 degrees are expected. Precautions should be taken to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… Temperatures in the 32 to 36 degree range may occur in far northern Georgia Saturday night and Sunday morning. Isolated thunderstorms may occur in far north Georgia Monday and across the rest of the region on Tuesday. More widespread thunderstorm activity and a couple of stronger storms may occur Wednesday and Thursday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

