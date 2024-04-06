Two student art displays and a jazz concert: from the Smyrna Arts Council

The Smyrna Arts Council submitted the following announcement of three April events:
Smyrna Arts Council Announces April 2024 Events:
Campbell High School IB Art Show – April 20th
Jazz Concert Under the Stars featuring Marla Feeney – April 27th
Community Art Exhibit at the Community Center & City Hall – through May 17th
March 23, 2024 (Smyrna, GA) – The Smyrna Arts Council announces three arts events this April:
Public gallery opening for the Seniors in the Campbell High School International Baccalaureate Visual Arts program. Under the leadership of teacher Michael Ross, the exhibit will contain portfolio highlights from 22 students. Co-hosted by the Smyrna Arts Council and Indie Arts Alliance.
The event will take place at the Old Smyrna Firehouse, 2889 Alexander Street SE in Smyrna, Saturday, April 20th, from 6-9pm. Free to attend, ample free parking on-site. Concessions available for purchase and donations accepted. Learn more at smyrnaartscouncil.com.
Smyrna Arts Council presents a Jazz Concert Under the Stars, featuring multi-instrumentalist Marla Feeney with Kevin Sanders, Scott Glazer, and Jonathan Mills. Happening on the rear lawn of the Old Smyrna Firehouse – bring a blanket or towel for comfort. Tickets are $30 and include wine and lite bites.
The Old Smyrna Firehouse is located at 2889 Alexander Street SE. Lawn opens at 6pm. Ample free parking on-site, and rain contingency is same-day, indoors, also on-site. Tickets and info at smyrnaartscouncil.com.
Smyrna Arts Council and the City of Smyrna present an exhibit of local student artists. The exhibit was curated by Smyrna Arts Council from an open call for student submissions. On view at the Smyrna Community Center are grades K-5, and the exhibit can be enjoyed for free anytime the facility is open. On view in Smyrna City Hall are grades 6-12, and the exhibit can be enjoyed for free anytime the facility is open. Both installations hang through May 17th, 2024. Learn more at smyrnaartscouncil.com.
About Smyrna Arts Council
Since 2015, Smyrna Arts Council has provided leadership in advocating, initiating, and integrating the Arts in our community. Smyrna Arts Council is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization comprised of volunteers dedicated to improving the quality of life in our community by promoting, nurturing, and supporting the Arts in Smyrna. Learn more at https://smyrnaartscouncil.com
