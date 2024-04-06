Two student art displays and a jazz concert: from the Smyrna Arts Council

The Smyrna Arts Council submitted the following announcement of three April events:

Smyrna Arts Council Announces April 2024 Events:

Campbell High School IB Art Show – April 20th

Jazz Concert Under the Stars featuring Marla Feeney – April 27th

Advertisement

Community Art Exhibit at the Community Center & City Hall – through May 17th

March 23, 2024 (Smyrna, GA) – The Smyrna Arts Council announces three arts events this April:

Campbell High School Senior International Baccalaureate Art Show – Saturday, April 20th from 6-9pm

Public gallery opening for the Seniors in the Campbell High School International Baccalaureate Visual Arts program. Under the leadership of teacher Michael Ross, the exhibit will contain portfolio highlights from 22 students. Co-hosted by the Smyrna Arts Council and Indie Arts Alliance.

The event will take place at the Old Smyrna Firehouse, 2889 Alexander Street SE in Smyrna, Saturday, April 20th, from 6-9pm. Free to attend, ample free parking on-site. Concessions available for purchase and donations accepted. Learn more at smyrnaartscouncil.com.

Jazz Concert Under the Stars – Saturday, April 27th at 6pm

Smyrna Arts Council presents a Jazz Concert Under the Stars, featuring multi-instrumentalist Marla Feeney with Kevin Sanders, Scott Glazer, and Jonathan Mills. Happening on the rear lawn of the Old Smyrna Firehouse – bring a blanket or towel for comfort. Tickets are $30 and include wine and lite bites.

The Old Smyrna Firehouse is located at 2889 Alexander Street SE. Lawn opens at 6pm. Ample free parking on-site, and rain contingency is same-day, indoors, also on-site. Tickets and info at smyrnaartscouncil.com.

Student Art Exhibit – on display at the Smyrna Community Center and City Hall, through May 17th, 2024

Smyrna Arts Council and the City of Smyrna present an exhibit of local student artists. The exhibit was curated by Smyrna Arts Council from an open call for student submissions. On view at the Smyrna Community Center are grades K-5, and the exhibit can be enjoyed for free anytime the facility is open. On view in Smyrna City Hall are grades 6-12, and the exhibit can be enjoyed for free anytime the facility is open. Both installations hang through May 17th, 2024. Learn more at smyrnaartscouncil.com.

About Smyrna Arts Council

Since 2015, Smyrna Arts Council has provided leadership in advocating, initiating, and integrating the Arts in our community. Smyrna Arts Council is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization comprised of volunteers dedicated to improving the quality of life in our community by promoting, nurturing, and supporting the Arts in Smyrna. Learn more at https://smyrnaartscouncil.com

Calendar of Events

Campbell High School Senior International Baccalaureate Art Show

Co-hosted by Smyrna Arts Council and Indie Arts Alliance

Saturday, April 20, 2024 – 6-9pm

Free to attend; donations accepted

The Old Smyrna Firehouse

2889 Alexander Street SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

Learn more at smyrnaartscouncil.com

Jazz Concert Under the Stars

Presented by Smyrna Arts Council

Featuring multi-instrumentalist Marla Feeney with Kevin Sanders, Scott Glazer, and Jonathan Mills

Saturday, April 27th – lawn opens at 6pm

Tickets: $30, includes wine and lite bites

Outdoors: rear lawn of The Old Smyrna Firehouse

2889 Alexander Street SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

Bringing a blanket for seating is recommended; rain contingency same-day indoors on-site

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-night-tickets-863992042457

Learn more at smyrnaartscouncil.com

Community Art Exhibit

Presented by Smyrna Arts Council and the City of Smyrna

On view through May 17th, 2024

Free to view whenever the facilities are open

Art from Grades K-5:

City of Smyrna Community Center

200 Village Green Circle SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

Community Center hours: Monday – Saturday, 8am-10pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm

Art from Grades 6-12:

Smyrna City Hall

2800 King Street SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

City Hall hours: Monday – Friday, 8am-5pm

Learn more at smyrnaartscouncil.com