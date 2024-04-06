Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, April 6, 2024, with a high near 64 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Cobb County and other parts of the region in effect until 9 a.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 71.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 6, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”