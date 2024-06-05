Dad’s Garage to present improv in Smyrna on June 28

The Smyrna Arts Council distributed the following news release about an upcoming one-night-only performance in Smyrna of the popular improv and original work theatre group Dad’s Garage.

The Smyrna Arts Council will present An Evening with Dad’s Garage, on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 7pm in the Smyrna Community Center’s Magnolia Room.

Bringing the improv experts from Dad’s Garage to Smyrna is an opportunity for the community to bond over laughter with friends and neighbors, while enjoying the convenience of being close to home.

“Improv” is short for “improvisation,” which means everything you see on stage is unscripted, made up in that moment, totally original, and completely unique. Governed by the principle of “Yes, And,” improv focuses on building scenes using collaboration and, often, suggestions from the audience. Even if the show format is the same, each performance is singular and unique, thanks to audience input.

The event is sponsored by Smyrna Arts Council, an all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating and promoting the arts in Smyrna.

The show is appropriate for ages 18+ and will be performed in two 45-minute sets with an intermission. Tickets and information available at smyrnaartscouncil.com.

About Dad’s Garage

Dad’s Garage is a nonprofit comedy theatre specializing in improv and original work, located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. Founded in 1995, Dad’s Garage has been recognized locally, nationally, and internationally for high-speed, clever, thought-provoking, surprising comedy. Their mission is to transform people, communities, and perspectives through laughter. Learn more at https://www.dadsgarage.com.

About Smyrna Arts Council

Since 2015, Smyrna Arts Council has provided leadership in advocating, initiating, and integrating the Arts in our community. Smyrna Arts Council is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization comprised of volunteers dedicated to improving the quality of life in our community by promoting, nurturing, and supporting the Arts in Smyrna. Learn more at https://smyrnaartscouncil.com