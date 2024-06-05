Cobb Senior Services and City of Mableton present Living Legends Brunch

All photos provided by Barry Krebs

Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from the Living Legends brunch, sponsored by Cobb County Senior Services and the City of Mableton:

Cobb County Senior Services and the City of Mableton hosted the Living Legends Brunch providing opportunities for seniors to connect with our new city, other elected officials and special resources that will help them in the future.

The highlight of the event was the recognition of two wonderful seniors who have gone above and beyond to help their community.

Mabletonians have been very appreciative of Robin Meyer’s efforts over the years with her many duties with the Mableton Improvement Coalition.

For over 20 years, she has been instrumental in zoning and communications with MIC. Both of these important issues require a high level of knowledge and preparation.

June Van Brackle has held important positions within the Cobb Senior Citizen’s Council for many years. She is always helpful and friendly.

The Senior Citizen’s Council is also looking for volunteers. Please check out their website at https://www.seniorsofcobb.org/ .

We appreciate our city elected officials such as Mayor Owens and District 3 Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, the vendors, State Representative Terry Cumming, the caterer, EvSo, and especially, volunteer Casandra Brown for their efforts in making this event a big success.

Photos from the Living Legends Brunch

Rep. Terry Cummings Cassandra Brown