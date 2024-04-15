Georgia gas price surge on oil prices, increased demand & escalating Middle East conflict

Gasoline prices surged 10 cents per gallon over the past week, driven by rising oil prices, increased demand, and escalating conflict in the Middle East.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia reached an average of $3.43 per gallon, 17 cents more than a month ago and 60 cents more than this time last year.

“Crude oil prices hovering around $85 per barrel, high demand and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to bump pump prices higher,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Some good news is that Georgians are currently paying 20 cents less than the national average, which sits at $3.63 …”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.477, roughly 5 cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”