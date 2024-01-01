Georgia gasoline prices drop again in 7 days before New Year

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia dropped two cents to a price of $2.99 per gallon

According to the weekly report from AAA the current price is 20 cents more than a month ago, and 24 cents more than this time last year.

“Georgia drivers are seeing lower gas prices as the new year ushers in,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as oil prices remain low, drivers can anticipate pump prices to do the same this week. However, Georgians should be cautious now that winter is upon us and expect seasonal peaks and valleys to impact future prices.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.01, two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report gave the following comparison between national and state cost over time:

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.11 $3.11 $3.12 $3.24 $3.19 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.99 $3.00 $3.01 $2.79 $2.75 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”