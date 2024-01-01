City of Mableton website is up and running

The question of when the City of Mableton will have an official website has been asked often over the past year by commenters at Mableton City Council meetings and on social media.

The city’s website is now up and running. You can visit it at https://mableton.gov/.

One important thing to mention is that Mableton residents should recognize the difference between the City of Mableton’s website with the .gov address, and https://mableton.org, which is the website for the Mableton Improvement Coalition, the longtime community organization for Mableton.

Mableton residents should bookmark both addresses because both have information important to be an informed and active citizen.

Another source of information about what’s going on in the city is subscribing to the City of Mableton newsletter. You can sign up on the City of Mableton homepage.

Business License Portal

The City of Mableton will handle business licenses for all businesses located within the city limits, and licenses and renewals will be done using the business license portal on the city’s website. The portal is not live as of the publication of this article, but you can sign up for notifications by following this link to the licenses and permitting page, and signing up at the bottom of the page. You will then be notified when the license portal goes live.

There will be no late fees through the end of January while details are being worked out of the transition from Cobb County handling the licenses to Mableton processing them.

Next meeting of the Mableton City Council

The next meeting of the Mableton City Council is next Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. To download the complete agenda packet for the meeting with supporting documentation follow this link. When the live stream link for the meeting becomes available we’ll post it here.

CITY OF MABLETON STATE OF GEORGIA

COBB COUNTY

PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Called Transitional City Council Meeting

There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, (“City”)

Mayor and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal,

transitional and incorporative matters, which include discussions and/or

documents related to a regular City meeting schedule, City holidays, election

of a Mayor Pro Tempore and executive session matters. The meeting will take

place on January 2, 2024 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside

Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will be open to the public. Agenda of Tuesday’s Meeting CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

January 2, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

SPECIAL CALLED ORGANIZATIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC COMMENTS NEW BUSINESS:

a. [FIRST READ] Ordinance Establishing a Year 2024 Regular Meeting Schedule

b. Resolution Establishing a Year 2024 City Holiday Schedule

c. Resolution Electing a Mayor Pro Tempore CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS CITY CLERK COMMENTS CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5) ADJOURNMENT