Report and Photos from Rivers Alive Georgia awards banquet

Barry Krebs provided the following report and photos from the Rivers Alive Georgia annual awards banquet (Cobb residents make note that McCleskey Middle School was one of the recipients):

Rivers Alive Georgia had their Annual Awards Banquet in downtown Atlanta giving praise to the exceptional volunteers who have gone “the extra mile” to keep our waterways clean and safe. Keep Georgia Beautiful, Keep Cobb Beautiful and Cobb County Water were represented. The featured speaker was EPD Director Jeff Cown. We were thrilled that Jim Moulton from Connect The Comet and Florida State University Alumni was recognized as the recipient of the Georgia Club Award for his terrific work on the Chattahoochee River. Jim also leads the Friends Of Bolton Park. In March, his groups worked with Keep Cobb Beautiful to clean up both sides of the Chattahoochee, removing over 5,000 lbs of junk from the river and nearby sites. Below is a list of other award winners:



Nonprofit Award-Lake Lanier Association

Georgia School Award-McCleskey Middle School

Coastal Cleanup Award-Keep Liberty Beautiful

Organizer Of The Year Award-Mary Carol Sheffield

Keep Georgia Beautiful Award-City of Alpharetta

Scouts Award-Girl Scout Troop 30002

Adopt-A-Stream Award-Sierra Club Centennial Group

Business Organization of the Year Award-Blue Ridge Mtn Trout Unlimited

Confluence Award-Great Lake Allatoona Cleanup

Government Partner Award-US Army Corps of Engineers

Georgia School Award-Geoscience Club of West Georgia University



We appreciate Rivers Alive Georgia and all of these wonderful award winners who are working hard to keep our waterways clean.

Photos provided by Barry Krebs

Click any photo to enlarge it.