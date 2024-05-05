Kappa Alpha Psi event serves meals to families in need in Mableton

Barry Krebs provided the following report, along with photos, on an event organized by the Kappa Alpha Fraternity’s Smyrna chapter:

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Alpharetta-Smyrna came down to serve delicious Southern Cuisine food to our neighbors across the Mableton area. With the help of HOPE Family Resource Center, Friends Of Mableton, the Una Elliot Foundation and South Cobb Lions Club, they were able to serve over 100 meals to people in need.

They also gave out snack bags and hygiene kits. It was a great time for everyone involved.

To learn more about the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity please visit https://asakappas.org/. They focus on the following service projects:

Support numerous families in need throughout Northwest Metropolitan Atlanta and Kenya through our Annual Holiday Giving initiative.

Fundraise and donate annually for the St. Jude Children Hospital through its Sunday of Hope Program.

Volunteer in several Mentoring and Reading Programs throughout the Cobb County Schools System.

Volunteer in maintaining South Cobb Drive through our Adopt-A-Mile program with the city of Smyrna, GA.

Make charitable donations and clothing drive to support the Atlanta Dream Center and Clarkston Refugee Community.

They are open to other service projects too. All of these young men had a terrific attitude and were a pleasure to meet. The leader, Jimmy, works closely with the Georgia Lions Lighthouse to distribute eyeglasses to foreign lands such as Kenya.

Here are the photos provided by Barry (click on any image to enlarge it)