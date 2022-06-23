Atlanta Community Food Bank food pantry in Cobb ending due to funding/staffing shortages but other nonprofits step in

Cobb County government announced on its website that the popular Atlanta Community Food Bank drive-through food pantry events have ended due to funding and staffing issues.

The events had been held on the first Wednesday of each month at the South Cobb Regional Library in an attempt to address the issue of food insecurity among children who receive meals at school during while classes are in session.

Other nonprofits have jumped in to fill the gap in an effort to make sure that Cobb’s school-aged children do not go hungry, though.

According to the news release:

Advertisement

Happy Helpings, Georgia’s Summer Food Service Program, is providing meals to children free of charge through drive-thru service at three libraries through July, excluding the week of July 4-8. Cobb County Public Library is teaming with Georgia Educational Resources Inc. (GER) to provide a summer meal service funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

Packages of 14 meals each, representing a week of breakfasts and lunches, are offered first-come, first-served while supplies last at the following branches of the Cobb County Public Library on the dates and times below:

Wednesdays, June 22 – July 27, 10 am-noon: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126. 678-398-5828

Thursdays, June 23 – July 28, 1:30 pm -3:30 pm: North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw 30144. 770-801-5320

Tuesdays, June 28 – July 26, 10 am-noon: Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 30060. 770-528-2320.

A county-inspected kitchen in Cobb County prepares the meals. The meals are free for those 18 years of age and younger, and adults 19 and older enrolled in school programs for people with disabilities.

The Cobb County Public Library has also partnered with MUST Ministries to collect non-perishable goods for its food pantry. MUST collection barrels for the donation of food items are at the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw, and Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road, Marietta.

For information on the Happy Helpings program visit www.happyhelpingsga.com.

For information on the MUST Ministries food collection program visit https://mustministries.org.