Ribbon-Cutting Set for Goodr Grocery Store Wednesday at Powder Springs’ Tapp Middle School to help fight food insecurity

The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:

Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.

Goodr opened their first Goodr Grocery Store in partnership with GRAMMY-nominated, platinum rap artist, Gunna, at his former middle school, Ronald E. McNair Middle School, in September 2021. In January 2022, Goodr followed up with an on-site store for residents at the Lutheran Towers senior living community in Midtown Atlanta. Last month, the company opened two of six planned stores in Denver Public Schools, in partnership with Amazon and Aetna. Goodr Founder and CEO, Jasmine Crowe-Houston says that there will be thirteen Goodr Grocery Stores open or set to open by Q1 2023, with a goal to open fifty by the end of 2023.

"Food insecurity is a huge issue facing many parts of our country, and even within our own community, and when it affects children, it can have even more negative effects," said Mayor Al Thurman. "The city's partnership with Goodr aims to reduce food insecurity is part of its greater effort to create an economically secure city for its residents."

"Having access to stores like this has changed the lives of so many and we are grateful to the City of Powder Springs for giving us the opportunity to serve this community in such an impactful and continuous way," Goodr Founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston said. "Students all across America deserve to equitably engage in their learning opportunities instead of wondering where their next meal is coming from. No teacher can teach through hunger! Goodr's plan is to continue to bring solutions to cities and school districts across this country with the help of amazing partners like this great city."

The planning, building and restocking of the grocery stores is all handled by Goodr and they can be placed within a school, healthcare facility or location of the sponsor’s choice. The mission is to provide families a place where they can conveniently receive groceries, beverages and more at no cost, in a dignified setting; something that would bring immeasurable relief to struggling families everywhere.

About Goodr

Founded in 2017, Goodr is a sustainable waste management and hunger relief company that leverages technology and logistics to reduce food waste and fight hunger. Goodr, a certified B-Corp, is built on the principle that food insecurity is not an issue of scarcity; it's a matter of logistics. Goodr offers a variety of Hunger Relief and Food Waste Solutions, which include Surplus Food Recovery, Pop-Up Grocery Markets, and more. Headquartered in Atlanta, Goodr operates nationwide with clients in industries ranging from food service and hospitality to arenas, universities, celebrities and more. As of 2022, Goodr has served nearly 30 million meals to those in need and redirected 12 million pounds of food and organic material away from landfills. For more information on Goodr, visit www.goodr.co or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn, @goodrco.

About City of Powder Springs

Originally incorporated as Springville in 1838, Powder Springs is Cobb County’s oldest city, earning its name from the gunpowder-like sediment that resulted from the mineral content of the water from seven springs. It is also Cobb County’s fastest growing city per the 2020 Census, which put its population at 16,887. Today, residents and visitors enjoy a mix of business and industry, and the closest downtown to the Silver Comet Trail, a 61.5-mile paved trail that runs through Cobb, Paulding and Polk counties and will one day connect to the Atlanta Beltline.