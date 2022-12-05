“I’m going to stare at you with these big sad eyes until you adopt me!” The Cobb County Courier’s pick for adoptable Dog of the Day

The Cobb County Courier’s Adoptable Dog of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, is named Cali.

The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog .

Name CALI (084)

Animal Id 641163

Species DOG

Gender SPAYED FEMALE

Breed BULLY BREEDS/PIT BULL TYPE

Breed type MIXED BREED

Color TAN/BLACK

Coat SHORT HAIR

Age 1 YEAR

Health GOOD

Weight 33 lbs.

Ears FOLD

Tail LONG

Size MEDIUM

Status IN SHELTER

Rabies tag # 221116

Adoptable Yes

Eligible adoption date Dec 3, 2022

Behavioral Characteristics

Temper SWEET

Intake Information

Date acquired Dec 3, 2022

How acquired OWNER TURN-IN

Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Section MAIN KENNEL

Cage # 084

Unit A

City MARIETTA

Shelter status ACTIVE

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services describes the adoption process as follows:

To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.

We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.

No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).

View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.