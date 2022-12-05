“Please, adopt me now!” Cat of the Day

The Cobb County Courier supports the adoption of animals from shelters, rather than purchase from pet stores. So we’ve begun highlighting a Dog of the Day and Cat of the Day.
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, has not yet been named.
The following details about the kitty in the featured photo above are reprinted from the shelter’s catalog of pets up for adoption.
Name (606)
Animal Id 641094
Species KITTEN
Gender INTACT MALE
Breed DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR
Breed type MIXED BREED
Color TABBY
Coat SHORT HAIR
Age 4 MONTHS
Health GOOD
Weight 4 lbs.
Ears PRICKED
Tail LONG
Size SMALL
Status IN SHELTER
Adoptable No
Eligible adoption date Dec 6, 2022
Behavioral Characteristics
Temper SWEET
Intake Information
Date acquired Nov 29, 2022
How acquired STRAY
Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL
Section CAT1
Cage # 606
Unit A
City MARIETTA
Shelter status ACTIVE
Adoption procedures
Cobb County Animal Services describes the adoption process as follows:
To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.
No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).
View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.