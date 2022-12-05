“Please, adopt me now!” Cat of the Day

The Cobb County Courier supports the adoption of animals from shelters, rather than purchase from pet stores. So we’ve begun highlighting a Dog of the Day and Cat of the Day.

The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, has not yet been named.

The following details about the kitty in the featured photo above are reprinted from the shelter’s catalog of pets up for adoption.

Name (606)

Animal Id 641094

Species KITTEN

Gender INTACT MALE

Breed DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR

Breed type MIXED BREED

Color TABBY

Coat SHORT HAIR

Age 4 MONTHS

Health GOOD

Weight 4 lbs.

Ears PRICKED

Tail LONG

Size SMALL

Status IN SHELTER

Adoptable No

Eligible adoption date Dec 6, 2022

Behavioral Characteristics

Temper SWEET

Intake Information

Date acquired Nov 29, 2022

How acquired STRAY

Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL

Section CAT1

Cage # 606

Unit A

City MARIETTA

Shelter status ACTIVE

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services describes the adoption process as follows:

To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.

We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.

No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).

View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.