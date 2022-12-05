Matt Stewart of the Smyrna Fire Department Honored in 2023 American Lung Association Firefighter Calendar

The American Lung Association distributed the following press release announcing Smyrna firefighter Matt Stewart will be in its 2023 Fight for Air Climb Firefighter Calendar.

ATLANTA (December 5, 2022) – Today, the American Lung Association launched its 2023 Fight For Air Climb Firefighter Calendar, which honors first responders from across the United States, including Matt Stewart from the Smyrna Fire Department.

Matt Stewart

Every year, thousands of firefighters race up hundreds of stairs in full firefighter gear weighing over 40 pounds during American Lung Association Fight For Air Climbs in more than 40 cities nationwide. Stewart of the Smyrna Fire Department was chosen as one of the American Lung Association’s top Fight For Air Climb firefighters nationwide. Stewart, who became a firefighter to be a part of something bigger than himself, has been a firefighter with the Smyrna Fire Department for two years.

“Congrats to Stewart for being honored in the 2023 Fight For Air Climb Firefighter Calendar! Stewart is not only out there saving lives every day, but he also trains and fundraises for events like the Fight For Air Climb in his free time,” said Michele Howell, executive director of the American Lung Association in Georgia. “Stewart has already raised $2,300 for this year’s event and his enthusiasm and motivation is contagious. We would like to invite other firefighters and first responders in Georgia to join our Fight For Air Climb Atlanta scheduled for April 22 at 191 Peachtree Tower to help support our vision of a world free of lung disease.”

“I was encouraged to participate in the stair climb by our team captain, Jacob Moore, and just like most things involving firefighters, it has turned into a friendly competition. It’s good to see our department come together to raise money and support such a good organization,” said Stewart.

The mission of the American Lung Association hits close to home with firefighters. Respiratory diseases remain a significant health issue for firefighters and emergency responders. Firefighters are at a higher risk to develop chronic issues, including lingering cough, hoarseness, asthma, and allergies and in more extreme cases, may be diagnosed with lung or bronchial cancer.

The 2023 calendar also includes fire safety tips, statistics on how fires affect our lung health and tips for your Fight For Air Climb. All proceeds will support the American Lung Association’s mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.

To purchase the Fight For Air Climb Firefighter Calendar, go to Lung.org/calendar. To get involved in a local Fight For Air Climb scheduled for April 22 at 191 Peachtree Tower, visit FightForAirClimb.org/Atlanta.