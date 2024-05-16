Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, May 16, 2024, with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 63 degrees.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 76. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 16, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 81 91 in 1962 61 in 1910 Min Temperature M 61 74 in 1899 39 in 1973 Avg Temperature M 71.3 82.5 in 1899 54.5 in 1973 Precipitation M 0.11 1.13 in 1946 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 1 10 in 1973 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 7 18 in 1899 0 in 2016 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 81.7 79.4 85.4 in 1936 68.0 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 64.5 59.2 65.9 in 1899 49.5 in 1917 Avg Temperature 73.1 69.3 75.2 in 1899 58.8 in 1917 Total Precipitation 0.94 1.83 7.17 in 1923 T in 2015 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 17 104 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 125 86 168 in 1899 6 in 1903 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.0 64.9 69.6 in 2017 57.6 in 1924 Avg Min Temperature 47.6 45.0 49.6 in 1880 37.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 57.3 54.9 59.5 in 2017 47.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 24.97 19.46 34.48 in 1881 8.78 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2538 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 233 169 319 in 2012 31 in 1931

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-15

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-15

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-15

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”