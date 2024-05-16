Nominations open for Marietta’s 2024 Let Freedom Ring Parade Grand Marshal

Image generated using DALL-E from OpenAI

Do you know someone who is either a current resident, a longtime past resident, or a person who has brought some distinction to the City of Marietta and who is worthy of recognition and honor?

Marietta is accepting nominations for the Grand Marshall of the 2024 Let Freedom Ring Parade to be held on Thursday, July 4th at 10 a.m.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website gives the following nomination criteria:

Made a significant contribution to the quality of life in the City of Marietta, whether it is in the area of civic or social services, humanitarianism, or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts

Be a current resident, a long-time past resident, or have brought some distinction to Marietta

Be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on July 4 (This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m.)

Anyone previously nominated but not selected can be nominated again.

To nominate someone, send their name, contact info, and a short bio to Maggi Moss, mmoss@mariettaga.gov (subject line: Nomination for the 2024 Let Freedom Ring Parade Grand Marshal) or mail to: Marietta City Hall, PO Box 609, Marietta, Georgia, 30060.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 14, 2024.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

