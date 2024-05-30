Georgia Celebrates Quilts Show coming to Cobb Civic Center

The East Cobb Quilters’ Guild submitted the following article about its upcoming quilt show:

The Georgia Celebrates Quilts® Show, the largest quilt show in Georgia presented by the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild (ECQG), will be June 6 –8, 2024 at the Cobb County Civic Center and it is not your average quilting event. The show is the largest juried and judged quilt show in Georgia, with quilts chosen from entries across the state. This year 58 cities are represented in the show. The centerpiece of the show is the gallery of over 344 quilts competing for more than $4,000 in cash prizes that will be awarded by nationally certified judges.

According to ECQG, the quilts reflect the growing diversity of the craft. Handmade pieces range from artful wall hangings to traditional bed coverings, and the show organizers hope each will offer inspiration and pleasure for quilters, artists, and everyone who appreciates the beautiful results of this art form. Thousands of quilters and supporters from across the state and throughout the region attend the show, which produced entirely by volunteers who are members of the ECQG. Also on display are quilt blocks created by K-12 students, participants in the Guild’s Block Party.

Quilt Show co-chairs, Steve, and Linda Agnello, describe the quilt show in glowing terms,

“Georgia Celebrates Quilts immerses visitors in color, artistry, and creativity. Quilts may be small, wall- sized art or large enough to cover a king-size bed. The range of color varies from monochromatic to shades of every color imaginable. Workmanship and artistry are at the highest level. Subjects of a quilt, just like any art installation, are as different as the personalities of the artists; styles represented include traditional patterns, portraits or landscape-inspired, modern, or simply a product of an active imagination! We invite you to be inspired and be surrounded by the creativity and richness of this time-honored art.”

In addition to the gallery of over three hundred quilts, the show will include a wide variety of vendors who come from all over the US, offering the latest quilt-related products for sale in the market areas. There will be quilted items and small treasures made by guild members for sale in The Quilt Store, along with fabric postcards, a raffle for gift baskets with each valued at $100 or more, commemorative pins, a sewing studio raffle, and a passport basket opportunity just for visiting the show.

This year’s show features the raffle quilt “Kaleidoscope,” created by guild members. Tickets for the raffle are sold in bundles of six for $5.00 and can be purchased online at https://www.georgiacelebratesquilts.com/rafflequilt/ until June 5, 2024, at noon. One lucky winner will take the beautiful quilt home.

The show is being held at the Cobb County Civic Center – 584 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060 – Thursday, June 6th through Saturday, June 8th from 10 am to 5 pm. There is a large amount of free parking and handicap access. Tickets are $10 at the door or online at www.georgiacelebratesquilts.com/tickets.

About East Cobb Quilters’ Guild

Since its founding in 1982, the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild strives to promote and advance the art of quilting and fosters community goodwill. There are more than three hundred members from throughout the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and beyond. The guild meets monthly and sponsors lectures, workshops, and exhibits that educate members and the community about quilting and encourage the highest standards in design and techniques. Every two years they produce Georgia Celebrates Quilts® – the state’s largest judged and juried quilt show – set for June 6 – 8, 2024 at the Cobb County Civic Center. In the months leading up to the show the guild will present “Quilts on Display” with quilt exhibits at four regional libraries, the main library, and three arts centers. Additionally, the guild contributes hundreds of quilts, placemats, Beads of Courage bags and pillowcases to nonprofit organizations. For additional information about the guild – www.ecqg.com, community service https://ecqg.com/community-service/ and the show – https://georgiacelebratesquilts.com.