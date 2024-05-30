Cobb NAACP to host 20th annual Juneteenth celebration

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement from the Cobb NAACP about this year’s Juneteenth celebration:

The Cobb County Branch of the NAACP is pleased to host the 20th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on the Marietta Square Friday, June 14 – Sunday, June 16, 2024. Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday. Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered at Appomattox Court House two months earlier in Virginia, but slavery had remained relatively unaffected in Texas—until U.S. General Gordon Granger stood on Texas soil and read General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

About Juneteenth

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free. In the following decades, the holiday was unofficially expanded in Black communities across the country to mark a day where Black people celebrate the official end of chattel slavery.

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday last year and Governor Brian Kemp made it a holiday for state employees. The Cobb County government followed suit along with cities within Cobb.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

