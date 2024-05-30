Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, May 30, 2024, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 59 degrees.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 30, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 84 94 in 1898 63 in 1984 Min Temperature M 65 74 in 2019 44 in 1984 Avg Temperature M 74.7 83.5 in 1941 53.5 in 1984 Precipitation M 0.12 2.03 in 1959 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 11 in 1984 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 10 19 in 1941 0 in 2005 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 83.2 81.0 86.3 in 1962 73.4 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 65.7 61.2 66.7 in 2019 53.2 in 1954 Avg Temperature 74.4 71.1 76.2 in 2019 63.7 in 1954 Total Precipitation 2.95 3.43 9.94 in 2003 0.30 in 1914 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 22 117 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 281 205 349 in 2019 57 in 1997 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.7 66.6 70.8 in 2017 59.1 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 49.4 46.7 51.2 in 1880 39.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 59.0 56.6 60.9 in 2017 49.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.98 21.06 38.97 in 1929 10.91 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2542 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 389 288 474 in 2012 98 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-29

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-29

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-29

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-28

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”