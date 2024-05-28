Home invasion robbery in Mableton Monday evening

Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department distributed the following public information release about a home invasion robbery in Mableton:

The Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a home invasion which occurred at 6420 Mableton Parkway on May 27, 2024 at approximately 11:15 AM. The preliminary investigation revealed that three suspects went to the residence located at 6420 Mableton Parkway in Mableton, Georgia and committed a home invasion for the purpose of stealing jewelry. The suspects departed prior to the arrival of responding officers. The first subject is described as a Hispanic male who appeared to be dressed as a female. This suspect was in their early 30’s, had a medium build, and long, black curly hair. The second suspect was a Hispanic male possibly aged in his mid-late 20’s with a thin build and a small beard. The third suspect was described as a Hispanic male also aged in his mid-late 20’s with a thin build and a “chin strap” style beard and a moustache. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3956.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.