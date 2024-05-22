Vehicle side-swipes Marietta police car … police seek help in finding the hit-and-run driver

Have you seen the vehicle pictured above?
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following appeal to the public:
Marietta officers were working an accident on I-75 when a passing motorist struck the side of a parked police cruiser with their emergency lights activated. Two Marietta officers were inside the cruiser when it was sideswiped. While both officers were transported for treatment, thankfully neither were seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred around 2:40 AM on I-75 Northbound near Delk Road. The suspect kept driving and fled the disabled cruiser and officers. Responding officers canvased the area but were unable to locate the suspect Sunday morning. Through the use of technology and assistance from the Cobb County Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) we have now identified the suspect vehicle as a white Lexus SUV, see attached photo. The vehicle was last seen in Gwinnett County near Beaver Ruin Road hours after the crash occurred.
We are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect vehicle and identifying the driver from the crash. Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or driver is urged to contact Marietta Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Investigator C. Roper at 770-794-5357 or via email croper@mariettaga.gov You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Suspect vehicle
Damaged police cruiser
