Chairwoman Cupid releases statement on negotiation of Service Delivery Strategy agreement with Cobb’s cities

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid released a statement regarding the negotiations with the cities within the county over the decennial Service Delivery Strategy.

Editor’s note: with the incorporation of Mableton there are now seven cities in the county:

Acworth Austell Kennesaw Mableton Marietta Powder Springs Smyrna

Here is the text of the statement as posted on the county’s website:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid says Cobb County officials are eager to work toward an agreement with the county’s six cities regarding Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) negotiations after accepting an offer from the cities to enter mediation. The state mandates that counties and cities within its jurisdiction must establish a Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) every decade. Cobb County and the cities have been operating under such an agreement since 2004, which is set to expire on October 31, 2024. These agreements are crucial as they prevent taxpayers from being double-taxed for the same service or services they do not receive. The county and cities have been engaged in negotiations since March 2023 with the aim of reaching an agreement. The mediation, tentatively scheduled to start later this summer, is a significant step in this process. “Our primary objective is to identify the services received by every resident in this county, regardless of whether they reside in a city or unincorporated Cobb County. We are steadfast in our commitment to ensure that residents are taxed equitably for these services,” affirmed Chairwoman Cupid. “Our aim is to adhere to state law and ensure that the county and cities are on an equal footing in providing services that every resident in this county deserves.”

About Cobb County

Cobb County is Georgia’s third most populous county, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Early History

The county was established in 1832, is named after Thomas Willis Cobb, a U.S. Congressman, Senator, and Supreme Court judge. Cobb was formed from a portion of Cherokee County.

Marietta, the county seat, was incorporated in 1834, becoming a vital center for trade and governance.

Government Structure

The governance of Cobb County is anchored by the Board of Commissioners, consisting of a Chairman and four Commissioners. Each member is elected—the Chairwoman at large and the Commissioners from their respective districts. This body holds the dual role of enacting county policies and overseeing the administration of county services. The Chairwoman also has specific duties, such as presiding over board meetings and acting as the official county spokesperson.

Key Departments and Services

Cobb County’s government is organized into departments focusing on different aspects of community life. These include Public Safety, which encompasses police and fire services; Transportation, tasked with maintaining and improving roadways and public transit; Community Development, which handles zoning and land use; and Parks and Recreation, which manages public parks and community centers. Each department aims to fulfill its responsibilities efficiently, though effectiveness can vary based on funding, policy decisions, and community needs.

The current board is:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county: