Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, June 28, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, June 28, 2024, with a high near 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region scattered to numerous thunderstorms that are expected across portions of north and central Georgia today. Very hot conditions will also be possible this afternoon in portions of east-central Georgia, where heat index values could rise into the upper 90s to low 100s.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m and 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 a.m and 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday Night

Scattered thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Independence Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 28, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 89 101 in 1952 73 in 1962 Min Temperature M 71 77 in 2009 54 in 1974 Avg Temperature M 79.8 88.5 in 1954 67.0 in 1974 Precipitation M 0.17 1.87 in 1888 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 15 24 in 1954 2 in 1974 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 90.9 87.0 93.3 in 1952 78.5 in 1884 Avg Min Temperature 71.3 68.4 72.3 in 2010 61.6 in 1972 Avg Temperature 81.1 77.7 82.3 in 1952 71.0 in 1903 Total Precipitation 0.96 4.20 11.12 in 1912 0.15 in 1988 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2012 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 1 26 in 1913 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 440 357 488 in 1952 184 in 1965 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 72.2 69.8 73.2 in 2012 63.5 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 52.9 50.2 53.9 in 1880 43.6 in 1940 Avg Temperature 62.5 60.0 63.4 in 2017 54.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.94 25.39 42.92 in 1912 13.09 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 846 654 846 in 2024 306 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-27

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-27

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-27

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-26

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”