Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, June 28, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, June 28, 2024, with a high near 91 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region scattered to numerous thunderstorms that are expected across portions of north and central Georgia today. Very hot conditions will also be possible this afternoon in portions of east-central Georgia, where heat index values could rise into the upper 90s to low 100s.
What you will read in this article
- The extended forecast for Cobb County
- Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
- The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
- What the National Weather Service is, and what it does
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m and 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 a.m and 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday
Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Independence Day
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|Max
|Min
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2024-05-01
|85
|61
|73
|5.7
|0
|2024-05-02
|86
|64
|75
|7.5
|0
|2024-05-03
|87
|70
|78.5
|10.7
|T
|2024-05-04
|80
|64
|72
|3.9
|0.03
|2024-05-05
|87
|66
|76.5
|8.2
|T
|2024-05-06
|86
|67
|76.5
|7.9
|0.01
|2024-05-07
|84
|68
|76
|7.1
|0
|2024-05-08
|87
|72
|79.5
|10.3
|T
|2024-05-09
|78
|66
|72
|2.6
|0.68
|2024-05-10
|82
|63
|72.5
|2.8
|0.17
|2024-05-11
|76
|55
|65.5
|-4.5
|0
|2024-05-12
|81
|59
|70
|-0.2
|0
|2024-05-13
|67
|63
|65
|-5.5
|0.03
|2024-05-14
|78
|63
|70.5
|-0.2
|0.02
|2024-05-15
|81
|66
|73.5
|2.5
|T
|2024-05-16
|85
|62
|73.5
|2.2
|0
|2024-05-17
|73
|68
|70.5
|-1
|0.02
|2024-05-18
|77
|66
|71.5
|-0.3
|0.09
|2024-05-19
|83
|65
|74
|2
|T
|2024-05-20
|85
|64
|74.5
|2.2
|0
|2024-05-21
|86
|67
|76.5
|4
|0
|2024-05-22
|87
|67
|77
|4.2
|0
|2024-05-23
|88
|70
|79
|6
|0
|2024-05-24
|90
|71
|80.5
|7.2
|0
|2024-05-25
|85
|68
|76.5
|3
|0.54
|2024-05-26
|89
|71
|80
|6.2
|0
|2024-05-27
|87
|65
|76
|2
|1.36
|2024-05-28
|86
|69
|77.5
|3.3
|0
|2024-05-29
|86
|64
|75
|0.5
|T
|2024-05-30
|84
|63
|73.5
|-1.2
|0
|2024-05-31
|83
|63
|73
|-1.9
|0
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 28, allowing a comparison to current weather.
Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|89
|101 in 1952
|73 in 1962
|Min Temperature
|M
|71
|77 in 2009
|54 in 1974
|Avg Temperature
|M
|79.8
|88.5 in 1954
|67.0 in 1974
|Precipitation
|M
|0.17
|1.87 in 1888
|0.00 in 2023
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|0.0 in 2023
|0.0 in 2023
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|15
|24 in 1954
|2 in 1974
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|90.9
|87.0
|93.3 in 1952
|78.5 in 1884
|Avg Min Temperature
|71.3
|68.4
|72.3 in 2010
|61.6 in 1972
|Avg Temperature
|81.1
|77.7
|82.3 in 1952
|71.0 in 1903
|Total Precipitation
|0.96
|4.20
|11.12 in 1912
|0.15 in 1988
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.0
|T in 2012
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|0 in 2024
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (base 65)
|0
|1
|26 in 1913
|0 in 2024
|Total CDD (base 65)
|440
|357
|488 in 1952
|184 in 1965
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|72.2
|69.8
|73.2 in 2012
|63.5 in 1895
|Avg Min Temperature
|52.9
|50.2
|53.9 in 1880
|43.6 in 1940
|Avg Temperature
|62.5
|60.0
|63.4 in 2017
|54.1 in 1940
|Total Precipitation
|27.94
|25.39
|42.92 in 1912
|13.09 in 1986
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|T
|2.2
|10.9 in 1936
|0.0 in 2019
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|8 in 1940
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|2040
|2543
|3832 in 1977
|1690 in 2017
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|846
|654
|846 in 2024
|306 in 1997
Period of Record:
- Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-27
- Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-27
- Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-27
- Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-26
- Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-25
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”