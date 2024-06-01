Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, June 1, 2024, with a high near 78 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will gradually spread into western Georgia today.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m and 3 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 1, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 85 97 in 1945 64 in 2005 Min Temperature M 66 73 in 2011 39 in 1889 Avg Temperature M 75.1 84.5 in 2011 54.5 in 1889 Precipitation M 0.13 2.86 in 2001 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 10 in 1889 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 10 20 in 2011 0 in 2005 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature M 84.6 97.0 in 1945 64.0 in 2005 Avg Min Temperature M 65.7 73.0 in 2011 39.0 in 1889 Avg Temperature M 75.1 84.5 in 2011 54.5 in 1889 Total Precipitation M 0.13 2.86 in 2001 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) M 0 10 in 1889 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) M 10 20 in 2011 0 in 2005 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.8 66.8 71.0 in 2017 59.5 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 49.6 46.9 51.5 in 1880 39.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 59.2 56.9 61.1 in 2017 49.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.98 21.32 38.97 in 1929 10.91 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 406 308 496 in 2012 110 in 1973

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-31

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-31

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-31

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-31

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-31

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”