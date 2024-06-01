Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb weather May 27: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling June 1, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, June 1, 2024, with a high near 78 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will gradually spread into western Georgia today.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m and 3 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. 

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-05-018561735.70
2024-05-028664757.50
2024-05-03877078.510.7T
2024-05-048064723.90.03
2024-05-05876676.58.2T
2024-05-06866776.57.90.01
2024-05-078468767.10
2024-05-08877279.510.3T
2024-05-097866722.60.68
2024-05-10826372.52.80.17
2024-05-11765565.5-4.50
2024-05-12815970-0.20
2024-05-13676365-5.50.03
2024-05-14786370.5-0.20.02
2024-05-15816673.52.5T
2024-05-16856273.52.20
2024-05-17736870.5-10.02
2024-05-18776671.5-0.30.09
2024-05-198365742T
2024-05-20856474.52.20
2024-05-21866776.540
2024-05-228767774.20
2024-05-2388707960
2024-05-24907180.57.20
2024-05-25856876.530.54
2024-05-268971806.20
2024-05-2787657621.36
2024-05-28866977.53.30
2024-05-298664750.5T
2024-05-30846373.5-1.20
2024-05-31836373-1.90

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 1, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8597 in 194564 in 2005
Min TemperatureM6673 in 201139 in 1889
Avg TemperatureM75.184.5 in 201154.5 in 1889
PrecipitationM0.132.86 in 20010.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M010 in 18890 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M1020 in 20110 in 2005
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max TemperatureM84.697.0 in 194564.0 in 2005
Avg Min TemperatureM65.773.0 in 201139.0 in 1889
Avg TemperatureM75.184.5 in 201154.5 in 1889
Total PrecipitationM0.132.86 in 20010.00 in 2023
Total SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)M010 in 18890 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)M1020 in 20110 in 2005
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature68.866.871.0 in 201759.5 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature49.646.951.5 in 188039.5 in 1940
Avg Temperature59.256.961.1 in 201749.9 in 1940
Total Precipitation26.9821.3238.97 in 192910.91 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)204025433832 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)406308496 in 2012110 in 1973

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-31
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-31
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-31
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-31
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-31

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Related Articles