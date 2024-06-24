Georgia gasoline prices continue to drop, but modestly

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia have continued to drop over the past week, reaching an average cost of $3.26 per gallon for regular unleaded.

This represents a modest two-cent drop over the week but is 12 cents less than a month ago.

“Slack demand, rising supply, and low crude oil prices continue to chip away at gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If gas demand remains weak, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices trickle downward this week.”

What will you learn by reading below?

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.35, about nine cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $3.44 (subject to change overnight).

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”