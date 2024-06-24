Cyclist seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver on Cobb Parkway Saturday

A cyclist was seriously injured when he was rear-ended by a hit-and-run driver on Cobb Parkway on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 11:48 p.m.

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating the incident.

Investigators describe the incident as follows:

Preliminary findings indicate that a 56-year-old male from Kennesaw was riding a blue bicycle north on Cobb Parkway approaching Progressive Way. The cyclist was riding on the right side of the right lane. A vehicle traveling north on Cobb Parkway rear-ended the bicycle, projecting the cyclist and the bicycle in a northerly direction. They came to rest in the dedicated right turn lane to 1520 Cobb Parkway. The vehicle involved in the collision left the scene. The cyclist was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators believe the vehicle that left the scene is a gray Toyota Tundra.

This collision is still under investigation, and police ask that anyone with relevant information call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.