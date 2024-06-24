Three injured, two seriously, in motorcycle/car collision on Chastain Road in Cobb County

A motorcyclist and his passenger were seriously injured in a collision that took place on Chastain Road at Barrett Lakes Boulevard on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9:47 p.m., and the driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with a complaint of injury.

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating the incident.

Investigators report that a black 2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle, operated by an unidentified white male, was traveling east on Chastain Road approaching Barrett Lakes Boulevard. An 18-year-old Canton woman, who has been identified, was a passenger on the motorcycle.

As the motorcycle approached the intersection, a white 2017 Lexus ES350, driven by a 22-year-old woman from LaFayette, Louisiana, was traveling west on Chastain Road in the left turn lane at Barrett Lakes Boulevard.

According to the investigator’s report, the Lexus driver made a left turn on a green turn arrow and entered the path of the Suzuki.

The Suzuki entered the intersection on a red signal and collided with the Lexus.

The man and woman from the motorcycle were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was also taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with a complaint of injury.

Investigators are still working to identify the male rider. The woman has been identified.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.