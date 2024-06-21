Kennesaw City Hall to receive structural repairs; Salute to America plans

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw City Hall will soon receive needed structural repairs to the police department entrance.

Kennesaw City Council approved a contract with Osprey Management, LLC for $83,681 Monday to add reinforcement steel, paint, and replace two doors.

“We had a structural engineer that looked at it, and throughout the years of water and ice melt, and things of that nature, we’ve rusted away the steel and the structure that holds up that part of the sidewalk,” said Robbie Balenger, director of buildings and facilities.

Balenger urged approval of the project as the failing sidewalk creates a hazard.

The improvement project is funded by the 2022 SPLOST.

Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger also formally announced Marlin Adams’ promotion to sergeant during the meeting.

“I’m very excited about the new opportunity,” Adams said of his new supervisory role.

Westenberger later presented the city’s crime stats, which reflected a 19% reduction in group A offenses from this time last year. Assault offenses accounted for approximately 38% of the crimes in the month of May.

Fourth of July celebration

City Council amended the road closure plan for Salute to America on July 3 to extend the period Shirley Drive will be closed. The program’s fireworks will be delivered to the Southern Museum’s rear parking lot, and the Cobb County Fire Marshall requires blocking access to the area from the time of morning delivery to the end of the show.

The Troubadour Project and Atlanta Rhythm Section are scheduled to perform. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Public parking will not be available at Depot Park for this event. Free public parking will be available at the following locations: Adams Park & the Ben Robertson Community Center, Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, and along Lewis Street, between North Main Street & Dallas Street. Disabled only parking is available in the lot at the intersection of North Main Street and Moon Station Road. Limited disabled parking will be available at Depot Park.

For more information on scheduled events, parking, and road closures, view the city website at Salute to America – City of Kennesaw (kennesaw-ga.gov).