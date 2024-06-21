Two injured, one critically, in collision on Barrett Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury vehicle crash that occurred on June 20, 2024, at about 4:50 p.m. on Barrett Parkway at Village Green.

Investigators report that a 68-year old Marietta woman was driving a 2017 Mazda CX-5 on Barrett Parkway northbound, turning left onto Village Green.

At the same time, a 28-year-old Marietta man was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram southbound on Barrett Parkway in the right lane.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing injuries to both drivers. The woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. The man sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in stable condition.

According to the public information release, “The investigation is ongoing. We believe there are witnesses to the crash and ask anyone with information to contact Investigator J. Henderson at 770-794-5384.”

