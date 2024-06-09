Powder Springs 4th of July includes car show, live bands, fireworks

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following announcement describing its upcoming 4th of July Celebration

The City of Powder Springs is presenting its annual free-to-the-public 4th of July Celebration with two live bands, food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, kids’ area and activities, a car show featuring classic and modern rides, and a fabulous fireworks show to conclude the evening.

To be held downtown and within Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, with the fireworks show firing up around 9:30 p.m. The pyrotechnics, sponsored by Croy Engineering, will launch from Powder Springs Park, giving attendees downtown and from many other parts of the city the chance to see the spectacular sparks. The event concludes at 10 p.m.

Kicking off the evening’s live music on the Thurman Springs Park stage at 6 p.m. will be 7 Sharp 9, a power trio performing 80s and 90s hits plus original songs. Taking the stage just before 8 p.m. will be September in the Park, an Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago tribute show.

Children’s offerings beginning at 6 p.m. include The Doc Magic Fun Time Variety Show featuring fantastic magic, comedy, and “balloon shenanigans.” Showtimes are 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. and more family fun!

Returning for a third consecutive year is the Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration Cruise-In, which will allow owners of the area’s sweetest rides to put them on display downtown on Marietta Street. Awards will be given for Judges’ Choice, People’s Choice, and Best of Show.

No registration fee is required, and owners can pre-register at cityofpowdersprings.org. Day-of-event registration will be 2 to 4:30 p.m. as space allows. Vehicles must be driven to and from the event; no trailered vehicles allowed.

For more information on Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration, visit https://cityofpowdersprings.org.