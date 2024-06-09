Georgia Native Plant Society works to rid Heritage Park of invasive plants

Barry Krebs sent the following report and photos from the Georgia Native Plant Society’s recent work removing invasive plants from Mableton’s Heritage Park.

The Heritage Park area looks a lot better after volunteers from the GA Native Plant Society worked in the park to remove intrusive plants that are disrupting the ecosystem of the park. Visitors from Trees Atlanta came to help as well. The effort was well organized with additional native plants that replaced the pulled intrusive plants. Please visit https://gnps.org/georgia-native-plant…/gnps-blog-central/ to learn more. They also have a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3275348249384861/ .

Afterwards, City Councilwoman Patty Auch and the Lions Club cleaned up 14 bags of litter from the park, Fontaine Road the adopted “In Memory Of Paul Susko” mile of Nickajack Road. Before Paul passed away, he managed one of the original adopt-a-miles in the area and kept Nickajack Road looking excellent. We miss him and try to honor his memory by keeping his mile looking good.

If you would like to dedicate an Adopt-A-Mile to a loved one, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will arrange everything including getting you the supplies that you need to keep the mile looking good.