Public has rare chance to board famous Civil War locomotive at Kennesaw’s Southern Museum

The City of Kennesaw submitted the following news release:

The popular Railroad Rendezvous event will return to the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History on Saturday, July 20.

A variety of activities celebrating the railroad and all things transportation will be taking place throughout the day. Activities include an antique car display, blacksmithing demonstration, ham radio and telegraph demonstrations, a remote-controlled airplane with interactive simulator and an interactive model train display. There will also be a children’s area highlighting jobs people performed for the railroad, including an interactive typewriter display.

Railroad Rendezvous also offers the rare opportunity to step aboard the General locomotive, made famous during the Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase of 1862, and tour the cab of the historic steam locomotive. The “Board the General Experience” is $5 per person, children two years old and younger are free, proceeds will go to the Kennesaw Museum Foundation.

All activities excluding the “Board the General Experience” are included with regular admission; $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

Population Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022) NA Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 33,049 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022) NA Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 33,001 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022) NA Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 33,036 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 29,783 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.0% Persons under 18 years, percent 22.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 11.8% Female persons, percent 52.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 64.0% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 20.5% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent(a) 5.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 6.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 14.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 55.7% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2017-2021 2,071 Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021 14.9% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021 68.8% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021 $225,500 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021 $1,600 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021 $434 Median gross rent, 2017-2021 $1,470 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2017-2021 12,799 Persons per household, 2017-2021 2.57 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021 82.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021 21.8% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021 97.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021 95.8% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021 93.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021 44.7% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021 5.9% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021 70.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021 67.4% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 188,701 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 142,150 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 99,548 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1,186,810 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $34,676 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021 31.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021 $73,977 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021 $37,608 Persons in poverty, percent 13.5%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 1,282 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 665 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 296 Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 757 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 54 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 972