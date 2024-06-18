Cobb man sentenced to 30 years for brutal attack with broken beer bottle on woman

A Cobb County man was sentenced to 30 years for a brutal drunken attack that left a woman with severe injuries.

Oliver Marin, 33, was sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley after being found guilty of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of cruelty to children in the third degree.

A public information release from District Attorney Flynn Broady described the events leading up to the arrest and conviction as follows:

On July 3, 2023, two female victims accepted a ride back to their apartment complex from an acquaintance. The defendant, who was a stranger to them, was also in the car and highly intoxicated. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, the group began drinking in a nearby park. During this time, two male acquaintances of the driver arrived, and the defendant’s aggressive behavior escalated. The defendant and the other males quickly got into an altercation before those men left the scene along with the driver shortly after. In a drunken rage, the defendant turned his aggression toward the victims. He viciously attacked one of the women with a broken beer bottle, slashing her face, ear, shoulder, and leg, resulting in severe injuries. The defendant also attempted to attack her friend with a beer bottle, but she managed to escape unharmed. The defendant was later apprehended by police as he attempted to leave the apartment complex. On June 14, 2024, Marin was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“This case serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by excessive alcohol consumption and uncontrolled aggression. The victims in this case suffered tremendously at the hands of a stranger. We commend their bravery and resilience throughout this ordeal. This verdict ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his actions and that justice is served for the victims,” said District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

Assistant District Attorney Marty First prosecuted the case. The defendant was represented by Marietta Attorney James Waring Gibert.

What is Cobb County Superior Court?

In Georgia, the Superior Court is one of three trial courts found in each judicial circuit. The other two trial courts are State Courts and Probate Courts.

If you watch TV or movie courtroom dramas you’ll be familiar with the most high-profile role of the court. Superior Court in Georgia would be the court where a murder trial would be conducted.

So Superior Court conducts felony trials.

But it also handles a number of other types of case.

The Georgia Superior Courts website describes the varied functions as follows:

The Superior Courts of Georgia is a court of general jurisdiction handling both civil and criminal law actions. Superior Court Judges preside over cases involving misdemeanors, contract disputes, premises liability, and various other actions. In addition, the Superior Court has exclusive equity jurisdiction over all cases of divorce, title to land, and felonies involving jury trials, including death penalty cases.

How are Superior Court judges chosen?

Superior Court judges are elected for four-year terms in nonpartisan elections. If a judge resigns or retires the governor appoints a replacement to serve out the judge’s unexpired term.

The requirements to run for a Superior Court seat is that the candidate be at least thirty years old, has been a Georgia citizen for at least three years, and the candidate has practiced law for at least seven years.

How do I learn about Superior Court judges before elections?

Judicial races are among the most difficult races for the public to research, but the internet has made it easier.

For Cobb County judicial elections there are a number of media that cover the courts and candidates, including here at the Cobb County Courier, the Marietta Daily Journal, the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and East Cobb News.

For biographies of judicial candidates, you can also visit the campaign web pages of the candidates. Those biographies are of course written to put the candidate in the best light, but it’s a good starting point for determining the candidate’s educational and employment background.

To get a list of the candidates, visit the Georgia Secretary of State page for qualified candidate information at https://sos.ga.gov/qualifying-candidate-information

Superior Court is considered a state office, so you would select “State” on the Office Type pulldown menu, the General Primary/Special Election under the Election menu, and “Non Partisan” under the Party menu. Then under Offices scroll down the pulldown menu until you find the Superior Court race you are looking for.