SCRL Summertime Fun Slides into 2024 School Year

By Kelly Johnson

It’s a Thursday, a comfortable eighty-three degrees on a bench under a tree’s shade, listening to the Fresh Prince’s Summertime. The imagination flows, having reviewed the July’s event schedule for South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL). Summer memories shall be on hand before a new school year begins on August 1.

With July however, the staple of activities for young and old alike, such as Lego Build, the super event Hooks & Books, and All Ages Recycled Art Program, promise to embody vestiges with fond memories of how one’s handiwork came into existence; or impress thoughtful reflections on Speed Friending at the library. Such experiences will certainly answer the question, “What did you do this summer?” at the start of the school year.

In addition to SCRL’s Summer Food Service, these are other scheduled activities worth noting, or sharing in an essay for one’s English teacher:

Family VR Fun , July 2 nd , Tuesday at 10:30 AM (For kids 7-18. Older adults must be in company of a kid.)

, July 2 , Tuesday at 10:30 AM (For kids 7-18. Older adults must be in company of a kid.) Camp Half-Blood , July 12 th , Friday at 2:00 PM (For kids 7-13 and registration required.)

, July 12 , Friday at 2:00 PM (For kids 7-13 and registration required.) Windchime Workshop , July 20 th , Saturday at 2:00 PM (Requires registration.)

, July 20 , Saturday at 2:00 PM (Requires registration.) Library Olympics , July 25 th , Thursday at 10:30 AM (For families.)

, July 25 , Thursday at 10:30 AM (For families.) Friendship Braclet, July 30th, Tuesday at 2:00 PM (For kids 8-12.)

Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Independence Day on July 4th. (This date falls on the first Thursday of the month.)

As always, check out that book and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JULY 2024

WEEK 1

JULY 2024

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 07, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First July 08, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children



14:00 – 16:00 Lego Build



17:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Move and Groove Series



18:30 – 19:00 Pajama Storytime July 09, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



15:00 – 16:30 Hooks and Books July 10, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children July 11, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 13:30 Parachute Play



15:30 – 16:30 STEAM Kids



16:30 – 17:30 The Last Word Book Discussion July 12, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children



14:00 – 16:00 Camp Half-Blood July 13, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

JULY 2024

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 14, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First July 15, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children



17:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Move and Groove Series



18:00 – 19:30 All Ages Recycled Art Program July 16, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



15:00 – 19:00 American Red Cross Blood Drive July 17, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children July 18, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play July 19, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children July 20, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



14:00 – 15:00 Windchime Workshop

JULY 2024

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 21, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First July 22, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children



14:00 – 15:00 Family Crafternoon



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics Boot Camp



17:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Move and Groove Series



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club



18:30 – 19:00 Pajama Storytime July 23, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics Boot Camp



15:00 – 16:00 Teen \ Tween Arts and Crafts July 24, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics Boot Camp July 25, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 12:00 Library Olympics



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics Boot Camp July 26, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children July 27, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



14:00 – 16:00 Speed Friending at South Cobb

JULY 2024

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT July 28, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First July 29, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Move and Groove Series July 30, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



14:00 – 15:00 Friendship Bracelets

This schedule compiled as of: 06/19/24; 06/21/24