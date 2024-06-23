SCRL Summertime Fun Slides into 2024 School Year

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 23, 2024

By Kelly Johnson

It’s a Thursday, a comfortable eighty-three degrees on a bench under a tree’s shade, listening to the Fresh Prince’s Summertime. The imagination flows, having reviewed the July’s event schedule for South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL). Summer memories shall be on hand before a new school year begins on August 1.

With July however, the staple of activities for young and old alike, such as Lego Build, the super event Hooks & Books, and All Ages Recycled Art Program, promise to embody vestiges with fond memories of how one’s handiwork came into existence; or impress thoughtful reflections on Speed Friending at the library. Such experiences will certainly answer the question, “What did you do this summer?” at the start of the school year.

In addition to SCRL’s Summer Food Service, these are other scheduled activities worth noting, or sharing in an essay for one’s English teacher:

  • Family VR Fun, July 2nd, Tuesday at 10:30 AM (For kids 7-18. Older adults must be in company of a kid.)
  • Camp Half-Blood, July 12th, Friday at 2:00 PM (For kids 7-13 and registration required.)
  • Windchime Workshop, July 20th, Saturday at 2:00 PM (Requires registration.)
  • Library Olympics, July 25th, Thursday at 10:30 AM (For families.)
  • Friendship Braclet, July 30th, Tuesday at 2:00 PM (For kids 8-12.)

Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Independence Day on July 4th. (This date falls on the first Thursday of the month.)

As always, check out that book and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JULY 2024

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series
July 02, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


10:30 – 16:00Family VR Fun


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 16:00Teen \ Tween Arts and Crafts
July 03, 2024Wednesday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
July 04, 2024Thursday
CLOSED: Fourth of July
July 05, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
July 06, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime

JULY 2024

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 07, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
July 08, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


14:00 – 16:00Lego Build


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
July 09, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 16:30Hooks and Books
July 10, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
July 11, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
July 12, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


14:00 – 16:00Camp Half-Blood
July 13, 2024Saturday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

JULY 2024

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 14, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
July 15, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series


18:00 – 19:30All Ages Recycled Art Program
July 16, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive
July 17, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
July 18, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play
July 19, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
July 20, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


14:00 – 15:00Windchime Workshop

JULY 2024

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 21, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
July 22, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


14:00 – 15:00Family Crafternoon


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics Boot Camp


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
July 23, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics Boot Camp


15:00 – 16:00Teen \ Tween Arts and Crafts
July 24, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics Boot Camp
July 25, 2024Thursday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Library Olympics


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics Boot Camp
July 26, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
July 27, 2024Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


14:00 – 16:00Speed Friending at South Cobb

JULY 2024

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 28, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
July 29, 2024Monday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series
July 30, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


14:00 – 15:00Friendship Bracelets

This schedule compiled as of: 06/19/24; 06/21/24

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

