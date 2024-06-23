SCRL Summertime Fun Slides into 2024 School Year

By Kelly Johnson
It’s a Thursday, a comfortable eighty-three degrees on a bench under a tree’s shade, listening to the Fresh Prince’s Summertime. The imagination flows, having reviewed the July’s event schedule for South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL). Summer memories shall be on hand before a new school year begins on August 1.
With July however, the staple of activities for young and old alike, such as Lego Build, the super event Hooks & Books, and All Ages Recycled Art Program, promise to embody vestiges with fond memories of how one’s handiwork came into existence; or impress thoughtful reflections on Speed Friending at the library. Such experiences will certainly answer the question, “What did you do this summer?” at the start of the school year.
In addition to SCRL’s Summer Food Service, these are other scheduled activities worth noting, or sharing in an essay for one’s English teacher:
- Family VR Fun, July 2nd, Tuesday at 10:30 AM (For kids 7-18. Older adults must be in company of a kid.)
- Camp Half-Blood, July 12th, Friday at 2:00 PM (For kids 7-13 and registration required.)
- Windchime Workshop, July 20th, Saturday at 2:00 PM (Requires registration.)
- Library Olympics, July 25th, Thursday at 10:30 AM (For families.)
- Friendship Braclet, July 30th, Tuesday at 2:00 PM (For kids 8-12.)
Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library will be closed for Independence Day on July 4th. (This date falls on the first Thursday of the month.)
As always, check out that book and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JULY 2024
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 01, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|July 02, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|10:30 – 16:00
|Family VR Fun
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 16:00
|Teen \ Tween Arts and Crafts
|July 03, 2024
|Wednesday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|July 04, 2024
|Thursday
|CLOSED: Fourth of July
|July 05, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|July 06, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
JULY 2024
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 07, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|July 08, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|14:00 – 16:00
|Lego Build
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|July 09, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 16:30
|Hooks and Books
|July 10, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|July 11, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|July 12, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|14:00 – 16:00
|Camp Half-Blood
|July 13, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
JULY 2024
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 14, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|July 15, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|18:00 – 19:30
|All Ages Recycled Art Program
|July 16, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|July 17, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|July 18, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|July 19, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|July 20, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|14:00 – 15:00
|Windchime Workshop
JULY 2024
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 21, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|July 22, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|14:00 – 15:00
|Family Crafternoon
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics Boot Camp
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|July 23, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics Boot Camp
|15:00 – 16:00
|Teen \ Tween Arts and Crafts
|July 24, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics Boot Camp
|July 25, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Library Olympics
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics Boot Camp
|July 26, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|July 27, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|14:00 – 16:00
|Speed Friending at South Cobb
JULY 2024
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 28, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|July 29, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|July 30, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|14:00 – 15:00
|Friendship Bracelets
This schedule compiled as of: 06/19/24; 06/21/24
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.