Lockheed Martin announces 2700th C-130 delivered

Photo of C-130J airlifter in flight, courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Last week, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release that it had delivered its 2,700th C-130 Hercules tactical airlifter.

The company delivered a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker to the U.S. Marine Corps Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 at Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, North Carolina.

According to the news release:

Defined by its proven performance and unmatched versatility, operators in 70 nations around the world fly C-130 airlifters to support any mission — anywhere, any time. The current C-130 production model is the C-130J Super Hercules, which includes the KC-130J tactical tanker. To date, the C-130J is certified to support 18 different mission requirements.

“The Lockheed Martin team is honored to deliver this milestone Super Hercules to the U.S. Marine Corps, where it will be part of the largest KC-130J fleet in the world and provide true force amplification across the globe,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line. “Not only does this Hercules represent the 2,700th C-130 delivered, but it also reflects the inherent mission and performance adaptability that fuels the C-130’s ongoing relevance.”

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.