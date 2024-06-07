Senior Citizen Council of Cobb urges seniors to attend MSPLOST meeting

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County sent out the following notice urging seniors to attend a meeting about the MSPLOST organized by Cobb DOT:

TRANSPORTATION BRIEFING from Cobb Department of Transportation



The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is thrilled to share an upcoming opportunity that could greatly benefit seniors in our community – the “TRANSPORTATION SPLOST BRIEFING” presented by the Cobb Department of Transportation. This event is designed to provide valuable insights, resources, and networking opportunities specifically tailored to individuals over 55 in Cobb County.

We encourage you to join us and other seniors to ensure that your voice is heard, and your needs are met in the realm of transportation. Let’s come together to advocate for better transportation services for seniors in Cobb County.

DATE: Friday, June 28, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM to Noon, in person only

Location: Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068

Come and learn what is in the Dept. of Transportation proposal and more importantly how the proposal will benefit Cobb senior citizens. We need as many Cobb seniors as possible to be part of this conversation.

Here is your chance to directly ask questions and share your concerns to County officials.