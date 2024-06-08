Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2024

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling June 8, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 67 degrees.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-05-018561735.70
2024-05-028664757.50
2024-05-03877078.510.7T
2024-05-048064723.90.03
2024-05-05876676.58.2T
2024-05-06866776.57.90.01
2024-05-078468767.10
2024-05-08877279.510.3T
2024-05-097866722.60.68
2024-05-10826372.52.80.17
2024-05-11765565.5-4.50
2024-05-12815970-0.20
2024-05-13676365-5.50.03
2024-05-14786370.5-0.20.02
2024-05-15816673.52.5T
2024-05-16856273.52.20
2024-05-17736870.5-10.02
2024-05-18776671.5-0.30.09
2024-05-198365742T
2024-05-20856474.52.20
2024-05-21866776.540
2024-05-228767774.20
2024-05-2388707960
2024-05-24907180.57.20
2024-05-25856876.530.54
2024-05-268971806.20
2024-05-2787657621.36
2024-05-28866977.53.30
2024-05-298664750.5T
2024-05-30846373.5-1.20
2024-05-31836373-1.90

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 8, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8696 in 195268 in 1997
Min TemperatureM6777 in 189952 in 1977
Avg TemperatureM76.685.0 in 200863.5 in 1997
PrecipitationM0.143.90 in 20190.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M01 in 19970 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M1220 in 20080 in 1997
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature85.385.394.0 in 198568.5 in 1997
Avg Min Temperature69.066.573.3 in 189956.8 in 1997
Avg Temperature77.175.983.4 in 198562.6 in 1997
Total Precipitation0.331.084.61 in 20010.00 in 2011
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19550.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)0120 in 19670 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)8688149 in 19852 in 1997
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature69.667.671.5 in 201760.7 in 1924
Avg Min Temperature50.547.852.0 in 188040.6 in 1940
Avg Temperature60.057.761.7 in 201751.1 in 1940
Total Precipitation27.3122.2740.18 in 192910.91 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)204025433832 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)492386568 in 2019111 in 1997

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-07
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-07
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-07
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-06
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Related Articles